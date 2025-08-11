Kelantan JPJ seizes 13 luxury cars worth nearly RM5 mil – no road tax, insurance, lesen, fake number plates

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 11 2025 10:11 am

The Kelantan road transport department (JPJ) has seized 13 luxury vehicles worth almost RM5 million in its statewide Operasi Khas Luxury conducted since July 1, for offences including expired road tax, no insurance, driving without a licence and document falsification, Bernama reports.

“More worryingly, there are luxury car owners who go as far as using fake registration numbers to avoid detection by the authorities, as well as cases of luxury vehicles being driven by foreigners without valid driving licences,” Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah told reporters yesterday, adding that a Toyota Vellfire, Toyota Alphard, BMW 523i, Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz E250 CGI and Nissan GT-R were among the cars subjected to enforcement action.

The Kelantan JPJ director said that owning a luxury car is not an excuse to dodge the law, and that JPJ will continuously monitor the conduct of the vehicle owners involved. From January to July 2025, Kelantan JPJ recorded 10,233 offences involving expired road tax, 8,432 cases of no insurance coverage, and 11,004 cases of driving without a licence.

JPJ has reportedly identified over 1,000 luxury vehicles in Malaysia with long-expired road tax, some of which are apparently owned by celebrities and prominent business figures who claim the cars are only used as ‘weekend cars’. ‘Lupa‘ (I forgot) is another excuse. The recent Ops Luxury and Ops Luxury 2.0 crackdowns have seized at least 150 such cars, including 10 by the Negeri Sembilan chapter. Ops Luxury 3.0 is now underway.

JPJ’s Ops Luxury and Ops Luxury 2.0

