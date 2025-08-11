Proton sells 13,518 units in July 2025, up 22.1% from June – YTD 85,674 units, 19.2% mkt share, exports up

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / August 11 2025 7:14 pm

Proton has announced its group sales numbers for July 2025, revealing that it delivered 13,518 units last month, an increase of 2,249 units – or 22.1% – over the 11,069 units it managed to sell in June. This helped push its year-to-date (YTD) figures to 85,674 units for the first seven months of the year, keeping it firmly placed in second in the overall national sales rankings.

It added that its market share for the month is estimated at 19.2%, with a current YTD market share figure of 19.3%, accomplished on the back of an increase in total industry volume (TIV) last month, with the estimated 70,545 units shifted representing an increase of 28.7% over June and making for the second highest monthly sales figures achieved in 2025.

Leading the way for the brand was again the Proton Saga, which celebrated its 40th anniversary by recording its best performing sales month for the year in July. A total of 6,638 units of the Saga were delivered last month, bringing YTD sales numbers of the sedan to 38,345 units.

The X50 was the next best-seller for the brand. With 999 units delivered over the final seven days of the month, it ended July with 2,068 units sold during the month, the third time the SUV has gone past the 2,000 sales mark this year. With total production volume forecast to hit 5,000 units by the end of this month and total bookings closing in on five digits, the automaker said it expects much better numbers for the model in August.

The S70 sedan continued to plug away, with another 1,404 units sold in July bringing its YTD volume to 10,750 units. However, it wasn’t the brand’s third best-selling model, as that was the Persona, which managed 1,499 deliveries last month.

As for the X70, 617 units were added in July to bring YTD sales of the SUV, which arrived in its facelifted form last August, to 4,971 units. Meanwhile, 329 units of the Iriz were sold last month, and the X90 added a further 229 units to its volume in 2025.

Away from the ICE route, the brand has the honour of having the best-selling EV in the country in the form of the eMas 7. July saw another 706 units (including exports; 686 units were registered domestically last month, based on JPJ data) of the SUV being sold, bringing the model’s YTD total sales to 4,959 units (again, also with exports).

“The success of the eMas 7 has exceeded expectations and proves the product as well as the company’s strategy to focus on brand building, charging infrastructure and the opening are correct for Malaysian EV buyers,” said Proton Edar deputy CEO Zhang Qiang.

Mention was also made of export numbers, which the company said was now 44.1% ahead of that managed in the same period in 2024. Total YTD export sales now stands at 2,258 units, with the company stating that the X50 had overtaken the Saga as the most popular export model. Third on the export models list is the eMas 7, with the 20 units exported in July bringing the model’s YTD export volume to 270 units.

The company added that its intention to sharpen its focus on export sales were signposted by the recent formation of Proton International Corporation (PICSB). “With the upcoming eMas 5 adding a second EV model to our portfolio and growing interest from overseas markets, the expectation is for EV and export sales to grow their contribution to overall sales numbers over the coming months and years,” Zhang said.

