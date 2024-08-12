Proton S70 leads C-segment sedan sales in Malaysia – Honda Civic in 2nd; Mazda 3 ahead of Toyota Corolla

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 12 2024 4:26 pm

Looking at data from the road transport department (JPJ), the Proton S70 is currently in the lead in the C-segment sedan market in Malaysia this year – continue The Great Debate here. In the first seven months of 2024, 12,315 units of the S70 have been sold, nearly twice the Honda Civic in second place with 6,959 units.

JPJ’s data doesn’t factor in the body style of some models, as is the case with the Mazda 3 (offered as both a sedan and hatchback) that saw 693 registrations to round up the podium in third. In fourth place is the Toyota Corolla with 530 units, while the Peugeot 408 that went on sale in April this year recorded 213 registrations, and the Subaru WRX (sedan and wagon body styles) with just 21 units.

These rankings are almost mirrored when it comes to the number of units registered in July, with the only difference being the 408’s 87 units placing the Peugeot above the Corolla with 71 units. The Subaru WRX saw four units registered, while the top three consists of the S70 (1,622 units), Honda Civic (1,147 units) and Mazda 3 (129 units).

Based on the current year-to-date (YTD) figures, the S70 is commanding a comfortable lead over other C-segment sedans on sale. The Civic is due for a facelift here, although it is still not known when a launch will take place. As for the Mazda 3, it has been here since July 2019 and got a running update last year that saw changes to its variant line-up and kit list. The Corolla also got updated last August that saw the addition of a GR Sport variant.

There are still a few more months to go until we bid goodbye to 2024. Will the Mazda 3 maintain its lead over the Corolla by then? How big or small do you expect the gap between the S70 and Civic will be after five months?

