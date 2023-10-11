2023 Mazda 3 IPM now in Malaysia – 1.5L dropped; new 10.25-inch screen, Bose, USB-C ports; fr RM156k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / October 11 2023 10:08 am

Bermaz Motor today announced an update for the Mazda 3, which now comes with a revised kit list and a downsized variant line-up. As before, the C-segment model will be offered in both sedan and hatchback (also referred to as the Liftback) guises, and comes fully imported (CBU) from Japan.

In total, there are now four variants for customers to choose from, including the High and High Plus if you want the Mazda 3 as a sedan. Should you prefer the hatchback look, your options are the High Plus and Ignite Edition. Prices have gone up as we reported previously and are listed as follows (figures are on-the-road without insurance):

2023 Mazda 3 2.0L High Sedan – RM156,059 (+RM5,000)

2023 Mazda 3 2.0L High Plus Sedan/Hatchback – RM166,059 (+RM5,000)

2023 Mazda 3 2.0L Ignite Edition Hatchback – RM175,059 (+RM5,000)

It should be noted that the Mid variant that was previously available for both body styles has been dropped from the line-up. This also means that customers who want a Mazda 3 with a 1.5 litre engine no longer have such an option as this was only offered with the now-removed base variant.

As such, the only engine available for the Mazda 3 now is the Skyactiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine that serves up 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This is fitted to all four variants and drives the front wheels via a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift mode.

Two reasons to go with the sedan body style despite the identical powertrain setup are a higher top speed (216 km/h versus the hatchback’s 210 km/h) and slightly better NEDC-rated fuel consumption (6.2 l/100 km versus 6.3 l/100 km). The powertrain also comes with start/stop idling technology as well as G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus).

Since this is an IPM (an internal code denoting a refresh or minor year model updates), the design of the Mazda 3 remains pretty much the same as before. As for the notable equipment revisions, they are as follows:

USB-C ports replace USB-A (all variants)

10.25-inch infotainment display added (all variants)

Qi wireless charging pad added (from High Plus onwards)

Wireless Apple CarPlay support added (from High Plus onwards)

Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) now comes with stop and go function (from High Plus onwards)

Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) added (from High Plus onwards; already introduced on the previous Ignite Edition last year)

12-speaker Bose sound system added (Ignite Edition only)

In terms of individual kit, the 2.0L High Sedan comes with 16-inch alloy wheels (with 205/60 profile tyres), automatic LED headlamps, bulb-type DRLs, LED taillights, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and engine start, four rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), a seven-inch instrument cluster display, a windshield-projected head-up display, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a 10-way powered driver’s seat with memory function and black leather seat upholstery.

There’s also the aforementioned 10.25-inch infotainment screen that comes with support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as an eight-speaker audio system. Seven airbags come standard with the new base option, along with a reverse camera and usual array of passive systems: ABS, EBD, brake assist, DSC, traction control, emergency stop signal, hill start assist, auto door lock (with walk away function), ISOFIX child seat anchors and all-seat seatbelt reminder.

Going up to the High Plus – available as sedan or hatchback – the kit list improves with the addition of signature illumination for the headlamps and taillights, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloys (silver on the sedan and grey on the hatchback, 215/45 profile tyres, four front parking sensors, wireless Apple CarPlay support and a wireless charging pad.

This variant also adds the Mazda i-Activsense suite of systems, which include Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), High Beam Control (HBC), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane Keep Assist System (LAS), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Smart Brake Support (SBS – front and rear), Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) and Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS).

2023 Mazda 3 price list and spec sheet; click to enlarge

Lastly, the hatchback-only Ignite Edition further improves upon the High Plus by gaining black 18-inch alloys and side mirrors, a 360-degree camera, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, burgundy leather upholstery and driver monitoring for the DAA system.

A five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer warranty and free maintenance package is included with each Mazda 3 purchased. Seven colours are now available for all variants, namely Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Platinum Quartz, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black and Snowflake White Pearl.

What do you think of the changes made to the Mazda 3? Would you pick it over close rivals like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

