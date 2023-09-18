2023 Mazda 3 prices revealed in Malaysia – up to RM6k more; from RM149k; updated IPM launching soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / September 18 2023 5:07 pm

Bermaz Motor has posted a revised price list for the Mazda 3 in Malaysia, with the new one effective September 1, 2023 replacing the previous one effective July 1, 2022. The price revision comes ahead of an anticipated update for the C-segment model, which has been touted by local dealers here.

As before, the Mazda 3 will be available in sedan and hatchback (also referred to as the Liftback) body styles, each with three variants. The sedan’s variants include Mid, High and High Plus, while the hatchback comes in Mid, High Plus and Ignite Edition guises. At each variant level overlap, the standard equipment is identical for both body styles.

In terms of asking prices, the 2023 Mazda 3 sees an increase of between RM5,000 and RM6,000 across the range. Here are the new on-the-road figures without insurance, along with how much the price has gone up compared to before:

2023 Mazda 3 1.5L Mid Sedan/Hatchback – RM149,320 (+RM6,000)

2023 Mazda 3 2.0L High Sedan – RM156,059 (+RM5,000)

2023 Mazda 3 2.0L High Plus Sedan/Hatchback – RM166,059 (+RM5,000)

2023 Mazda 3 2.0L Ignite Edition Hatchback – RM175,059 (+RM5,000)

For now, there’s no official word on when the Mazda 3 IPM (an internal code denoting a refresh or minor year model updates) will be launched here, and at the time of writing, the spec sheet dated February 17, 2022 remains in place on the local Mazda website. Nonetheless, dealers here have indicated the following changes will be made to the Mazda 3:

USB-C ports replace USB-A (all variants)

10.25-inch infotainment display added (from the High variant onwards)

Qi wireless charging pad added (from High Plus onwards)

Wireless Apple CarPlay support added (from High Plus onwards)

Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) now comes with stop and go function (from High Plus onwards)

12-speaker Bose sound system added (Ignite Edition only)

The Mazda 3 will likely retain the same SkyActiv-G petrol engine line-up, with the first being a 1.5 litre unit that makes 118 hp at 6,000 rpm and 153 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The other option is a 2.0 litre powerplant serving up 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Both engines are paired with a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, with drive going to the front wheels.

Are you looking forward to the Mazda 3 IPM? Will you pick it over close rivals like Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, which are only available in sedan form? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

