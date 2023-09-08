2023 Mazda 3 IPM launching in Malaysia soon? Larger screen, wireless AA, ACC with stop & go; from RM149k

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 8 September 2023 2:04 pm / 0 comments

The fourth-generation Mazda 3 is set to receive an update in Malaysia, with local dealers already starting to advertise on social media. The C-segment model comes fully imported (CBU) from Japan, and the changes appear to be in line with a product improvement announced by Mazda back in April this year.

According to dealer postings, the Mazda 3 will retain the same variant line-up as before, with the sedan version being offered in Mid, High and High Plus variants. The hatchback (the brand likes to call it the Liftback) body style also gets three options, including the Mid, High Plus and Ignite Edition.

Changes that come with the Mazda 3 IPM (an internal code denoting a refresh or minor year model updates) are as follows:

USB-C ports replace USB-A (all variants)

10.25-inch infotainment display added (from the High variant onwards)

Qi wireless charging pad added (from High Plus onwards)

Wireless Apple CarPlay support added (from High Plus onwards)

Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) now comes with stop and go function (from High Plus onwards)

At each variant level, the standard equipment should remain identical for both body styles as it currently is. This means that the kit you get with the Mid variant is the same regardless if you go with the sedan or hatchback, and this also applies to other variants shared by both body styles. We’ll get a full spec sheet when the Mazda 3 IPM officially goes on sale here, so stay tuned.

On the matter of pricing, the updated Mazda 3 will see an increase of between RM5,000 and RM6,000 (from what was announced last July), at least based on what dealers are posting. Here are the on-the-road figures (without insurance) that we’ve gathered so far:

2023 Mazda 3 1.5L Mid Sedan/Hatchback – RM149,320

2023 Mazda 3 2.0L High Sedan – RM156,059

2023 Mazda 3 2.0L High Plus Sedan/Hatchback – RM166,059

2023 Mazda 3 2.0L Ignite Edition Hatchback – RM175,059

The Mazda 3 will likely retain the same SkyActiv-G engine line-up, with the first being a 1.5 litre unit that makes 118 hp at 6,000 rpm and 153 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The other option is a 2.0 litre powerplant serving up 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Both engines are paired with a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, with drive going to the front wheels.

Unsurprisingly, dealers say they are already accepting bookings for the Mazda 3 IPM. Given these updates, are you interested if you’re in the market for a C-segment model? Unlike rivals like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, the Mazda 3 is offered as a hatchback. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

