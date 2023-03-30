In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 30 March 2023 6:20 pm / 9 comments

It looks like the prices of some Mazda models in Malaysia will go up come April 1, 2023, at least according to a photo of a presentation slide that has been going around social media.

Many of the models seen in the photo are accompanied by the term ‘New IPM’ which is an internal code denoting a refresh or minor year model updates. These include the Mazda 2 that recently received a facelift in Japan and will apparently see its price go up by RM10,200.

The Mazda 2 we have now comes fully imported (CBU) from Thailand and starts from RM103,670 on-the-road without insurance for the hatchback version – the sedan is an extra RM500. As such, a price hike of that magnitude for the IPM model would increase the starting price to RM113,870.

Next up, the Mazda 3 that is a CBU Japan model will be priced RM10,200 more with the IPM version. With pricing for the C-segment model currently starting at RM143,320 and peaking at RM161,059 (we’re excluding the Ignite Edition that goes for RM170,059), the Mazda 3 IPM would technically range between RM153,520 and RM171,259.

Another CBU Japan model listed is the Mazda 6, which will see prices go up by as much as RM26,200 with the IPM version. The base 2.0 variant is priced at RM176,159 and is listed to get a price bump of RM4,200, bringing the figure up to RM180,359.

The 2.5 Touring, which is a wagon, sees the second highest price bump for the Mazda 6 at RM12,200, which would mean a final figure of RM230,848 (up from RM218,648 currently). The 2.5 Sedan that is now at RM214,648 will go up by RM26,200 to hit RM240,848 from April 1. The last named CBU Japan model is the MX-5, with both the manual and automatic variants going up by RM4,200 to reach RM277,354 and RM279,354 respectively.

Another model mentioned in the slide is the CX-30, which is now locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia and comes in four variants. The price increase is stated as RM3,500, bringing the starting price of the crossover from RM128,109 to RM131,609. Meanwhile, a price increase of RM200 will apply to other models not mentioned, which should include the CX-3, CX-5, CX-8, CX-9 and BT-50.