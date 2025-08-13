Enjoy unbeatable deals and rewards on BMW and MINI models with Wheelcorp Premium from August 15-17

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / August 13 2025 12:10 pm

Wheelcorp Premium is celebrating this year’s Merdeka with some exclusive deals on new as well as certified used BMW and MINI models, available from August 15-17, 2025 (9am to 6pm daily) at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam.

The BMW Premium Selection is a great way to buy a certified used BMW or MINI model, with each car required to undergo a meticulous inspection. This is to ensure the service history is complete and any flaws relating to visual or technical aspects are resolved, so you can look forward to bringing home a car that is as good as new.

From Wheelcorp Premium’s catalogue, you can look forward to the 2017 BMW 740Le xDrive Pure Excellence that is available from just RM109k. Other BMW models being highlighted include the 2018 BMW 530e M Sport (from RM126k), 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i (from RM120k) and 2020 BMW X6 xDrive40i (from RM446k).

More recent models such as the 2023 BMW 218i M Sport Gran Coupe can also be had from RM149,800, along with the 2021 BMW 320i Sport (from RM156k), 2024 BMW X7 xDrive40i (from RM547k) and more.

If you’re seeking a MINI, the 2021 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman can be yours from just RM250k, while the latest MINI Aceman and MINI Countryman are also available for you to get up close with. This is just a taste of what’s available, so celebrate Merdeka in style by exploring the wide range of vehicles being offered by Wheelcorp Premium before driving home in your dream BMW or MINI.

In addition to the attractive pricing, Wheelcorp Premium is also holding a special Merdeka lucky draw when you purchase a BMW or MINI. The prizes are really tempting and include an Ogawa massage chair, a Tomei gold bar or exclusive rebates of up to RM8,888.

With unbeatable value and festive rewards, there’s no better time to upgrade your ride, so check in with Wheelcorp Premium at their official Facebook and Instagram page, and head on over to Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam this weekend from August 15-17.