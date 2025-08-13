Malaysian fuel prices August 2025 week three – down 4 sen; diesel RM2.90/litre, RON97 petrol RM3.13/litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / August 13 2025 6:05 pm

It is Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, and the finance ministry has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of August 14 to 20, 2025.

The retail price of diesel fuels in Peninsular Malaysia take a four sen drop to RM2.90 per litre for the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, down from RM2.94 per litre last week. Meanwhile, Euro 5 B7 continues to be 20 sen more per litre and thus goes to RM3.10 per litre. The retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan continues unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

For premium petrol, RON 97 similarly gets a four sen drop in price to RM3.13 per litre, down from last week’s rate of RM3.17 per litre. RON 95 petrol continues at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as determined by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

(The July 23 announcement of a lower RON 95 price of RM1.99 per litre is for that to take effect when the targeted subsidy of RON 95 petrol begins, which is planned for September this year when details of the fuel rationalisation plan are announced.)

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 20, 2025, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 33rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 344th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

