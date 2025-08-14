Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat launches RM68 unlimited travel pass for SMART tunnel, valid Aug 16 to Sept 16

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 14 2025 10:34 am

Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat (ALR) has launched an unlimited travel pass in conjunction with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day, New Straits Times has reported.

Named the Merdeka Unlimited Travel Pass, the pass is available to users of the SMART tunnel at the price of RM68, and is valid for a period of one month from August 16 to September 16. The Merdeka Unlimited Travel Pass can be purchased at the following locations:

SMART Highway toll plaza toll lanes, from Kuala Lumpur (northbound) and from Sungai Besi (southbound)

SMART toll plaza sales counter

KESAS Highway R&R stops – Kinrara and Awan Besar

KESAS toll plaza sales counter – Kemuning, Sunway, Awan Besar (Barat), Awan Besar (Timur)

Sprint Highway sales counter – Bukit Kiara toll plaza

LDP sales counter – Petaling Jaya rest stop

Compared to the average monthly toll fare expense of RM132 in the passage, the Merdeka Unlimited Travel Pass lets daily commuters save up to RM64, said works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. This is from an average of 44 trips a month, at a one-way toll fare of RM3, NST reported.

“This initiative shows how infrastructure players can take proactive steps to help people manage the rising cost of living, particularly in urban areas,” Nanta said at the launch of the Merdeka Unlimited Travel Pass.

Called the Stormwater Management And Road Tunnel, to give its full name, the SMART tunnel serves as both a flood relief tunnel and motorway. The former features a storm water tunnel that measures 9.7 km in length, while the motorway tunnel length is 4 km.

The tunnel was built to solve the problem of flash flooding in Kuala Lumpur, and it is aimed at preventing billions of ringgit of possible flood damage and costs from traffic congestion. In 2016, the SMART tunnel was named one of the 10 greatest tunnels.

