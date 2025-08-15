Workshop illegally storing 36,000 litres of diesel raided – bought at RM2.15 for sale on black market at RM2.45

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 15 2025 3:44 pm

Under Ops Tiris 2025, the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living’s (KPDN) Perak chapter yesterday raided a workshop in Simpang, Taiping suspected of storing diesel illegally, Bernama reports.

“A 30-year-old local man who claimed to be a lorry driver failed to produce any letter of authorisation, licence as well as permit to store controlled goods from the guards when requested by the inspection team.

“In this regard, a case action was taken by seizing 36,000 litres of suspected diesel fuel, two lorries, a skid tank and 22 intermediate bulk containers along with pumps, with a total value of the seizure estimated at RM292,840,” Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said in a statement today.

He added that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to get diesel from unscrupulous fishing boats and lorry drivers who had stolen diesel from their employers, and that the diesel was purchased by the syndicate at around RM2.15 a litre before being sold on the black market at around RM2.45 a litre.

A few days ago, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10,200 litres of diesel, estimated to be worth RM30,600, at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex. AKPS believes the fuel could be sold in as far as Myanmar.

