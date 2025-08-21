Proton Young Talent management trainee programme – 311 trainees from various fields recruited since 2018

In Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / August 21 2025 11:47 am

Proton, as Malaysia’s first automotive company, was tasked not just to develop and produce a national car to bring personal mobility to wider sections of the population, but also to transition to country from a resource-based economy to one that is based on manufacturing.

The national carmaker also serves as a training ground for upcoming talent in the industry, and to that end Proton launched the Proton Young Talent (PYT) management trainee programme in 2018. To date, it has recruited 311 youth across 27 batches for various roles within the company, it has revealed.

According to the national carmaker, the programme offers extensive exposure to all core automotive functions, which range from manufacturing to strategic sales and operations, and in light of current industry developments, help young professionals develop their expertise in the fields of electric vehicles and modern manufacturing.

Proton is also collaborating with key government agencies such as the department of manpower (JTM) under the ministry of human resources (Kesuma). These aim to bridge the national skills gap by developing industry-relevant training modules, bringing internship and and job attachment opportunities and to aid talent development, according to the carmaker.

Among the young talent recruited into the programme are individuals from the carmaker’s research and development, group communications and EV divisions.

Mechanical engineering graduate Umaibala Rajendiran, 24, was given a six-month assignment with Proton R&D and Geely in China, and he was one of eight PYT individuals chosen for international assignments.

“What surprised me most about China was not how fast-paced and efficient the industry is but also how supportive people can be,” Umaibala said of his experience, in addition to taking on the technical aspects of the assignment. Connections were quickly formed with the locals in China, who helped him learn the language, while receiving guidance from Malaysian senior engineers and mentors from Geely, Proton stated.

Proton also recognises perspectives from non-technical backgrounds, of those from young professionals of varied academic backgrounds and who had not imagined working in the automotive sector. Accounting graduate Halisha Halim once had aspirations firmly in the field of financial analysis, however the PYT programme opened the door for her placement in the carmaker’s group communications.

“Most people think you need to be an engineer to work at Proton, but there are multiple departments where diverse skills are crucial. Here, I’m writing official press releases and managing vital media engagements that directly influence how Proton is perceived by the public eye,” said Halisha.

As the industry charts new ground with the expansion of the EV segment, Proton recognises the demand for new talent required for the push towards electrification.

Computer science and AI graduate Lan Sue Sim at Pro-Net was given the responsibility of understanding and influencing the rapid expansion in the EV market. Insights gathered by Pro-Net found that Malaysians are primarily hesitant in switching to EVs due to fears surrounding battery lifespan, charging availability and range anxiety.

“EVs are still new and hesitation is normal. But change is inevitable and often uncomfortable. EVs are designed with sealed battery packs and high safety standards, similar to ICE models in caution zones,” Lan said.

“Proton understands that true leadership in the evolving automotive industry hinges on exceptional talent. Our proactive vision is to cultivate a diverse, dynamic, and empowering environment for the youth with significant responsibilities and unparalleled insights beyond manufacturing,” said Proton head of learning and talent management Shafinaz Jamaludin.

