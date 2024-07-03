Proton eMas – Pro-Net to fully manage the EV brand

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / July 3 2024 8:59 am

Proton has announced that Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) has taken the reins in managing its eMas electric vehicle brand following its official launch earlier this month. The national automaker said that Pro-Net, which handles smart, will be tasked with the responsibility of establishing the eMas brand, enhancing its market presence and preparing for product introductions, the first of which will be based on the Geely Galaxy E5.

It added that Pro-Net is set to recruit a dedicated team, which will establish a robust dealer network for the new EV brand as well as foster partnerships with charging providers to ensure it has a seamless EV ecosystem.

Proton CEO Li Chunrong expressed his confidence in Pro-Net’s capabilities. “The expertise Pro-Net has developed over the past two years positions us uniquely to elevate Proton eMas to the forefront of the EV industry. Our future customers will benefit from a holistic range of services that not only meet but exceed their expectations, similar to the premium experience provided to smart vehicle owners,” he said.

The automaker also announced the winners of its EV brand naming contest, and they are Puteri Hanna Batrisha Ibrahim (RM5,000 grand prize), Noor Hidayah Mohd Rodzi (RM1,500 runner-up) and Ahmad Norrizzuan Noor Azhar (RM1,000 third prize). The company added that over 25,000 people took part in the contest to guess the new brand name.

