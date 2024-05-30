Proton EV brand naming contest – 22k have guessed name of Geely Galaxy E5-based model, ends June 5

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / May 30 2024 12:40 pm

If you haven’t already heard, Proton will soon debut an electric vehicle, which will fall under a new EV brand. Earlier this month, Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) announced a naming contest for the brand, called the Proton EV Brand Name Contest.

The contest concludes on June 5 (11.59 pm), which means that there are six days more for you to join. To do so, fill up a registration form, input your guess and match images to the order of the given statements. You’ll then stand a chance to win a grand prize of RM5,000 cash, or RM1,500 for second, RM1,000 for third and RM100 for the other top-five entries. Pro-Net says that it has received over 22,440 entries so far

“The overwhelming response to the Proton EV Brand Name Contest is a testament to the passion and excitement shared by Malaysians as we usher in a new era of automotive excellence. With the finish line in sight, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants and encourage those who have yet to join the competition to seize this final opportunity to leave their mark on automotive history,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of Pro-Net.

The contest announcement had a teaser of an outline drawing, which is tacit confirmation that new Proton EV will be based on the Geely Galaxy E5 that was revealed earlier this month – that SUV’s roof rails and slim headlights are visible in the outline.

The E5 was already widely touted to be the donor car for Proton’s EV, given that it has reportedly been developed with right-hand-drive markets in mind. The E5 is based on the new Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA), a development of Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that supports not just full EVs, but also range extender, plug-in hybrid and methanol powertrains.

Larger than the Proton X70, the E5 is a C-segment SUV that’s 4,615 mm long and 1,901 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. No technical details yet, but reports suggest the EV will be powered by a single 218 PS (160 kW) motor for a top speed of 175 km/h, paired with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. 800V architecture too for higher charging speeds. Check out the Galaxy E5 below – what do you think?

GALLERY: Geely Galaxy E5

