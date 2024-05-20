Proton EV brand naming contest – guess the name of the Geely Galaxy E5-based model and win up to RM5k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / May 20 2024 2:49 pm

This just in – Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) has announced a naming contest for the highly-anticipated Proton electric vehicle. This is the most public indication that the national carmaker’s first EV is coming, expected to be launched next year.

Specifically, the contest will decide the brand name of the car, hinting that the latter will be parked under a new sub-brand, similar to Geely’s Galaxy range of electrified vehicles. The fact that Pro-Net (and not Proton itself) is the one organising the competition also suggests that the car will be sold through the subsidiary’s dealer network, which makes sense given its electric powertrain.

As for the teaser itself, the outline drawing shown above is a tacit confirmation that new Proton EV will be based on the Geely Galaxy E5, revealed earlier this month – that car’s roof rails and slim headlights are visible in the image. The E5 was already widely touted to be the donor car, given that it has reportedly been developed with right-hand-drive markets in mind.

The E5 is based on the new Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA), itself a development of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), supporting not just pure electric vehicles but also range extender, plug-in hybrid and methanol technologies. It is also claimed to be the world’s first “AI digital chassis,” integrating the powertrain, chassis and driver assistance technologies.

Larger than the X70, the E5 is a C-segment SUV that measures 4,615 mm long, 1,901 mm wide, 1,670 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. Technical details have yet to be revealed, but reports suggest the car will be powered by a single motor producing 218 PS (160 kW) to enable a top speed of 175 km/h, paired with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

Features include a widescreen digital instrument display, a large infotainment touchscreen and an in-house developed Flyme Sound system. An 800-volt electrical architecture is also tipped to be included, as per the E8 sedan, enabling higher charging speeds.

Interested participants can take part in the contest by filling out a registration form, inputting their choice of brand name and match images to the order of the given statements. You’ll then be entered for a chance to win a grand price of RM5,000 cash, along with RM1,500 for second, RM1,000 for third and RM100 for the other top-five entries. The contest ends June 5.

“This contest isn’t just about naming a brand; it’s about inviting Malaysians to be integral participants in shaping the future of mobility. Proton is grateful for the support we received from Malaysians over the past 41 years and aims to embark on this EV journey with people at the forefront of its vision,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

GALLERY: Geely Galaxy E5

