Geely Galaxy E8 EV – 272 PS RWD and 646 PS dual-motor, up to 665 km range; five variants in China

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / April 25 2024 10:35 am

Following its launch in January this year, we can now bring live images of the Geely Galaxy E8 from China, with the 2024 Beijing Auto Show being held this week.

Derived from the Galaxy Light concept car that was shown in February 2023, the Galaxy E8 is based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that also underpins models from Zeekr, smart, Volvo, Lotus and other models within the Geely group.

The Geely Galaxy E8 measures 5,010 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,465 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,925 mm, with ground clearance measured to be between 136 mm and 143 mm. For luggage capacity, its rear trunk volume holds 465 litres, while the front trunk can contain 53 litres.

The range of variants for the Galaxy E8 begins with the Pro and the Max, both equipped with a 62 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that brings a range of up to 550 km on the Chinese domestic CLTC testing standard. For greater reach, the Long Range and Smart Driving variants feature a larger capacity 76 kWh LFP battery that yields 665 km of range (CLTC).

These four variants operate on a 400-volt electrical architecture, and the powertrain line-up begins with a single rear-mounted motor with 272 PS and 343 Nm of torque, enabling the Galaxy E8 to do 0-100 km/h in 5.95 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 km/h.

Charging via DC can reach up to 150 kW, for the battery to be recharged from 10-80% in 28 minutes for these four variants. All variants, including the top Performance variant, feature the silicon carbide technology in their drive systems, and all versions of the Galaxy E8 have a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system as standard.

This line-up is topped by a Performance variant which is distinct from the others, as it uses an 800-volt electrical architecture which enables DC charging at up to 360 kW, for a 10-80% state of charge to be attained in just 18 minutes.

The Performance variant gets a battery of slightly smaller capacity at 75.6 kWh, thus lowering range slightly to 620 km, and its powertrain is a dual-motor setup consisting of a 224 PS front motor and a 421 PS rear motor, for a combined output of 646 PS and 710 Nm. In this configuration, the Galaxy E8 does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.49 seconds, and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Inside, featuring prominently on dashboard of the Galaxy E8 is a 45-inch display with 8K resolution and which spans nearly the width of the dashboard. This single unit serves three segments – an instrumentation display for the driver, an infotainment section and another for the front passenger.

These are also joined in the cabin by a 25.6-inch AR-enabled head-up display, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip and runs Geely’s Galaxy N-OS software.

Further features include a 256-colour ambient lighting system, a cooled 50 W wireless charging pad, an eight-speaker or 12-speaker system Harman Infinity system, and powered front seats with available heating, ventilation and massage functions.

For safety and driver assistance systems, the Galaxy E8 gets five millimetre-wave sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 10 cameras and one LiDAR sensor.

The driver assistance functions here include AEB, adaptive cruise control with intelligent cruise assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane change assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, automated parking and Navigate on Autopilot 2.0 semi-autonomous driving.

In China, the Geely Galaxy E8 was priced at launch from 175,800 yuan to 228,800 yuan (RM114,225 and RM148,661), and the E8 is the third model in the Galaxy series, a brand that was launched last year.

GALLERY: Geell Galaxy E8, official images

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.