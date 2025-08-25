JPJ collected over RM101 million in summonses from RM150 flat-rate compound since January 2025

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 25 2025 10:30 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has collected more than RM101 million in outstanding summonses through the flat-rate RM150 compound that has been offered since January this year, Bernama reported.

The special compound rate applied to three types of traffic offences, and these are the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) summons 53A (for speeding), Interview Notice 114 and the Sticker/JPJ (P)23 Summons Notice 115, according to JPJ deputy director-general Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi.

A total of 635,294 notices were issued with collections exceeding RM95.3 million for AWAS summonses, while 35,183 notices with collections worth RM5.29 million were issued for Notice 114 summonses, and 8,266 notices with collections worth RM1.23 million were issued for Notice 115 summonses, Jazmanie said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.