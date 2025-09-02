PDRM offers 50% saman discount till Sept 16 – only via MyBayar PDRM app and login with MyDigital ID

Here’s some good news for those with outstanding summonses, but there’s a catch. PDRM is offering 50% discounts on saman till September 16 in conjunction with Malaysia’s 68th national day.

Unlike the usual campaigns tied to an event, this isn’t a small window, and the best part is you can pay online, so everyone can take advantage of the offer. The cops are accepting payment on the MyBayar PDRM app, but you’ll have to login with MyDigital ID. That’s the catch – you’ll have to sign up for MyDigital ID if you haven’t already done so.

No elaboration on the type of saman eligible for the half price offer, but previous deals exclude those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Op Selamat tickets were also previously excluded.

Good chance to wipe the slate clean without lining up at an event.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • Richard on Sep 02, 2025 at 1:44 pm

    Finally and sensible.

  • ioma on Sep 02, 2025 at 5:23 pm

    So this is how the aim people to use the mydigital id.

  • plainbs and rakyatmalaysia cry on Sep 02, 2025 at 5:53 pm

    usa tariffs reduce from 25% to 19% so i guess even Donald Trump must have learn the art of giving discount from PH

