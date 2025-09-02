PDRM offers 50% saman discount till Sept 16 – only via MyBayar PDRM app and login with MyDigital ID

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 2 2025 11:22 am

Here’s some good news for those with outstanding summonses, but there’s a catch. PDRM is offering 50% discounts on saman till September 16 in conjunction with Malaysia’s 68th national day.

Unlike the usual campaigns tied to an event, this isn’t a small window, and the best part is you can pay online, so everyone can take advantage of the offer. The cops are accepting payment on the MyBayar PDRM app, but you’ll have to login with MyDigital ID. That’s the catch – you’ll have to sign up for MyDigital ID if you haven’t already done so.

No elaboration on the type of saman eligible for the half price offer, but previous deals exclude those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Op Selamat tickets were also previously excluded.

Good chance to wipe the slate clean without lining up at an event.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.