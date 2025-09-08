2025 BMW Motorrad R1300 GS Trophy and Triple Black model variants priced at RM140,500 in Malaysia

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 8 2025 11:48 am

Debuting at the Malaysia Autoshow in 2024, the 2025 BMW Motorrad R1300 GS is offered in Trophy and Triple Black model variants, identically priced at RM140,500 excluding insurance. The R1300 GS comes with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s three-year warranty against manufacturing defects and three-year roadside assistance, as well as optional extended warranty and service plans, and financing from BMW Group Financial Services.

Standard equipment for the R1300 GS Rally and Triple Black is Adaptive Height Control that electronically adjusts seat height through a 20 mm range. When stationary or at low speeds, the system lowers seat height to improve ground accessibility, automatically raising the chassis to standard ride height at speed.

Featured is the latest iteration of BMW Motorrad’s legendary boxer-twin, now displacing 1,300 cc. Power output is claimed to be 145 hp at 7,750 rom with a maximum torque of 6,500 rpm, making this BMW Motorrad’s most powerful production boxer ever.

The six-speed gearbox is located under the engine to decrease engine package size while the trellis frame is eliminated, contributing to a weight reduction of 12 kg, the R1300 GS tipping the scales at 237 kg compared to the R1250 GS’ 249 kg.

BMW Motorrad’s Evo Telelever holds up the front end and Evo Paralever props up the rear, giving better steering precision and ride stability. BMW’s electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) combines dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate, or stiffness, allowing for automatic load compensation no matter if the R1300GS is ridden solo, two-up or loaded with luggage.

The R1300 GS electronic riding suite includes four riding modes – Road, Rain, Eco and Enduro. Road and Rain modify power delivery of the R1300GS for prevailing conditions while Eco mode gets the maximum range out of a single tank of fuel, with Enduro mode giving optimum power delivery for off-road riding.

Primary focus of change for the R1300GS is the headlight, a matrix lED headlight replacing the previous two element headlight. The light unit consists of two LED units for low and high beam along with four additional LED units for DRLs and side lights. while cornering lights is an option.

Other riding aids include Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Hill Hold Control (HHC) and Lane Change Warning (SWW) to aid safety and rider awareness. Riding conveniences include a smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and additional 12 V on-board power socket as standard, and BMW Keyless Ride while heated seats are an extra cost option.