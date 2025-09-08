Twelve24 team sets new Malaysia Book of Records entry for longest non-stop drive – 1,660 km in 22 hours

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 8 2025 2:49 pm

A four-driver team calling themselves Twelve24 has entered the Malaysia Book of Records for the longest non-stop drive. Armed with an FK8 Honda Civic Type R, a BP Mazda 3, an XE30 Lexus IS300 F Sport and a G20 BMW 330i, the team left the Petronas Twin Towers on May 11 at 6.15am and proceeded to traverse all 12 Peninsular Malaysian states without any overnight stops.

The drive concluded at 4.34am the next day, at which point the convoy had covered 1,660 km in 22 hours and 19 minutes (now, can you guess what Twelve24 connotes?). Executed under strict time and operational parameters, the journey only saw brief stops for fuel, toilet breaks, quick meals and short rests.

Each car was GPS-tracked in real time, with comprehensive timestamps and route data logged, supported by uninterrupted video footage for official verification.

While I love a long drive as much as the next person, for me, this would definitely be biting off far more than I can chew, and I can imagine the levels of discipline, endurance and perseverance required for such a feat. Syabas, chaps! If you were doing this, which one of those four machines would you most prefer to pilot?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.