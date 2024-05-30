Fast and Furious actor, WWE star John Cena trades in his FK8 Honda Civic Type R for a new 2024 FL5 CTR

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / May 30 2024 12:26 pm

WWE superstar and Hollywood celebrity John Cena previously revealed that he daily drives a FK8 Honda Civic Type R, and it seems the Cenation leader isn’t looking to swap brands anytime soon.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Cena revealed that while he was bringing his 2021 FK8 for a routine service at Wesley Chapel Honda in Tampa, he “fell in love” with the newer 2024 FL5 Civic Type R and promptly bought one in Championship White.

If you’re interested in buying Cena’s formerly owned Civic Type R, the Boost Blue example is currently part of Wesley Chapel Honda’s inventory and reports indicate it has about 10,560 km on the odometer.

Cena’s association with Honda goes beyond just owning a car from the brand, as back in 2020, the American Honda Motor Company signed the wrestler/actor as the voice of its ‘Honda Gets Rugged’ campaign featuring the then 2021 Passport and Pilot.

What a day! Brought my ‘21 Civic Type R in for service and saw brand new @Honda ‘24 Type R and fell in love! Thanks to the folks @WC_Honda for all the help and some more horsepower! For those asking.. yes my ‘21 Boost Blue Civic is there now and looking for a new home 👀 pic.twitter.com/SvVhGtnH4o — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 25, 2024

We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to ”Rise to the Challenge.” pic.twitter.com/S7PgmkYq11 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 14, 2020

