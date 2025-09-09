DBKL offering special rate for traffic saman – RM30 for cars, motorcycles RM10, till Sep 17, online/counter

In Local News / by /

DBKL offering special rate for traffic <em>saman</em> – RM30 for cars, motorcycles RM10, till Sep 17, online/counter

DBKL has announced a special rate for traffic compounds in conjunction with National Day and the upcoming Malaysia Day celebrations.

KL’s city hall is offering a rate of RM30 for cars and RM10 for motorcycles, valid till September 17. So, if you have a stack of ‘bandaraya saman’ stashed away in your car’s glove box or visor, this is a good opportunity to settle them.

They’re making it convenient for us to do so too – one can pay online without leaving home via Pay@kl and PBTPay. Alternatively, one can head to DBKL counters or use the trusty old Pos Malaysia service.

If you haven’t already heard, PDRM is also having a 50% ‘saman sale’ till September 16. Unlike the usual campaigns tied to an event, it’s not a small window, and the best part is you can pay online with the MyBayar PDRM app. The only catch is you’ll have to login with MyDigital ID – full details here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 