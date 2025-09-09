DBKL offering special rate for traffic saman – RM30 for cars, motorcycles RM10, till Sep 17, online/counter

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 9 2025 11:07 am

DBKL has announced a special rate for traffic compounds in conjunction with National Day and the upcoming Malaysia Day celebrations.

KL’s city hall is offering a rate of RM30 for cars and RM10 for motorcycles, valid till September 17. So, if you have a stack of ‘bandaraya saman’ stashed away in your car’s glove box or visor, this is a good opportunity to settle them.

They’re making it convenient for us to do so too – one can pay online without leaving home via Pay@kl and PBTPay. Alternatively, one can head to DBKL counters or use the trusty old Pos Malaysia service.

If you haven’t already heard, PDRM is also having a 50% ‘saman sale’ till September 16. Unlike the usual campaigns tied to an event, it’s not a small window, and the best part is you can pay online with the MyBayar PDRM app. The only catch is you’ll have to login with MyDigital ID – full details here.

