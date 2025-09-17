2025 Yamaha NVX for Malaysia, RM11,998 – with ABS and SP versions, “Turbo” function, traction control

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 17 2025 12:40 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2025 Yamaha NVX 155 scooter, with pricing for the NVX 155 ABS at RM11,998 and the NVX 155 SP at RM14,998. Pricing for the NVX 155 does not include road tax, insurance or registration, and both model variants will be sold alongside the standard model Yamaha NVX 155, priced at RM9,998 in 2024.

First introduced in Indonesia last year as the Aerox Alpha, the NVX 155 ABS in Malaysia is the equivalent of the Aerox Alpha CyberCity while the NVX 155 SP is the same as the Turbo variant in Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour. Not just a makeover, the NVX 155 ABS and SP are completely redesigned models, with all new body panels and lighting, while the seat height difference between rider and pillion is apparent.

Engine power is still the same, with a single-cylinder Bluecore VVA mill displacing 155 cc and delivering 15.4 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. What is new is the Yamaha Electric CVT (Y-ECVT) gearbox equipped on the NVX 155 SP.

Called “Turbo” in other markets, the Y-ECVT functions as an electronic step down for the gearbox, called Y-Shift. A push of the button on the left handlebar pod activates a solenoid that brings the shift drum down to a lower ratio, allowing the rider to gain acceleration going uphill or experience engine braking while downhill.

The mode is held while the throttle is constant, and twisting the throttle returns the Y-ECVT to normal operation. There are three modes to the Y-Shift, Low, Medium and High, giving corresponding changes in gearbox performance.

Safety equipment also gets a boost for the 2025 NVX 155, with the NVX 155 ABS coming with, as the model same says, ABS. Adding to that, the NVX 155 SP also gets traction control, two ride modes – Town and Sport – as well as a digital LCD meter with three display modes and Bluetooth connectivity with Yamaha’s Y-Connect app, while the NVX 155 ABS gets a monochrome LCD meter.

ABS is single-channel for both model variants, with braking done by single hydraulic disc front and rear. Suspension is with telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear, while tyre sizing is 14-inches front and back, wearing 110/80 and 140/70 tyres.

Seat height for the NVX 155 ABS and SP is set at 790 mm, while weight is claimed to be 130 kg for the NVX 155 SP and 127 kg for the NVX 155 ABS, with 5.5-litres of fuel carried in the tank. Available colour options are Gunmetal Grey, Cyber Blue, Electric Yellow and Violet Rush.