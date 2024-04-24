2024 Yamaha NVX new colours for Malaysia, RM9,998

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 24 2024 10:19 am

2024 Yamaha NVX 155 ABS Premium Navy

New colours for the 2024 Yamaha NVX 155 in Malaysia, with pricing set at RM9,998 for the Standard version and RM11,698 for the NVX 155 ABS. Previously the 2023 Yamaha NVX 155 was priced at RM9,598 for the Standard version and RM11,498 for the ABS variant.

Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration and every NVX 155 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects as well as a free disc lock worth RM100 with every purchase.

New colour options for the standard version are Blue and Bronze and stocks are available at all authorised Hong Leong Yamaha dealers beginning April 24. Meanwhile, the ABS-equipped NVX 155 is available in Cyan Sky and Premium Navy.

2024 Yamaha NVX 155 Standard, Blue (left), and Bronze

No changes otherwise for the NVX 155 in 2024, with power coming from a single-cylinder, 155 cc, liquid-cooled SOHC mill equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Fed by EFI, the NVX produces 15.4 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

With Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. an LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information the rider needs. Used in conjunction with the Yamaha Y-Connect app, The rider can obtain information such as last parked location, service interval reminder, fuel consumption, call notification and battery voltage, amongst others.

The NVX 155 ABS is differentiated from the Standard version with the installation of twin rear shock absorbers with attached reservoir. Also included is is keyless start with Smart Key and engine start-stop.

2024 Yamaha NVX 155 ABS Cyan Sky

Seat height is set at 790 mm with 149 mm of ground clearance while the Standard version weighs in at 122 kg and the ABS equipped NVX tips the scales at 125 kg. With 5.5-litres of fuel in the tank Yamaha estimates the NVX 155 gets about 200 km range.

Braking is done with a 230 mm disc and two-piston hydraulic calliper on the 14-inch front wheel, with single-channel ABS on the NVX ABS variant while a mechanical drum brake stops the 14-inch rear wheel. LED lighting is used for the head and tail light on the NVX and a USB charging port is located inside the front cowl.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.