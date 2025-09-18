32 imported vehicles seized for warehouse overstay

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 18 2025 2:37 pm

Kuala Lumpur Customs (JKDM KL) has seized 32 imported cars for being warehoused beyond the allowed 48 months without import duties fully paid, Bernama reports.

JKDM KL director Wan Norizan Wan Daud said the seizure was the result of a special operation called Ops Purple that was conducted from July 29-August 7 at two licenced warehouses in Setapak and Sungai Penchala.

“Checks found that the warehouse operators had failed to comply with licensing conditions as stipulated under Section 65(2) and Section 65(5) of the Customs Act 1967.

“A total of 32 imported vehicles had been kept beyond the permitted 48-month period,” she said in a statement today, adding that the estimated total value of the seized vehicles and import duties involved were respectively RM3.08 million and RM5.38 million.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 for storing or possessing uncustomed goods or prohibited imported goods. JKDM Kuala Lumpur will continue to strengthen enforcement measures to curb non-compliance and ensure the integrity of licensed warehouses is upheld.

“The public is urged to provide information on smuggling activities by contacting the Customs Toll-Free Line at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs office. The identity of informants will be kept confidential,” added Norizan.

