2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / by Mick Chan / September 19 2025 1:10 pm

Launched in Malaysia at the beginning of this year alongside the facelifted Toyota GR Yaris and GR Corolla, the Toyota Corolla GR Sport sedan offers a more attainable access point to the brand’s models that have received the Gazoo Racing touch.

A lighter touch this may be, compared to the in-depth alterations that transform the regular TNGA Yaris and Corolla hatchbacks to their respective GR flagbearers, the Corolla GR Sport is more than a mere aesthetics exercise, UMW Toyota has said.

Succeeding the Corolla GR Sport of 2023 in the Malaysian market, the 2025 iteration of the sedan brings revised exterior features, improved performance from its transmission, GR Sport upholstery along with an upgraded infotainment display.

The upgrade to the performance aspect is by what UMWT calls the 10-speed Sport Sequential Shiftmatic; this remains a continuously variable transmission, albeit with the virtual ratio count now at 10, up from seven virtual ratios of its predecessor.

More ratios in the gearbox offer smoother transitions, and each virtual ratio has been optimised for performance, said the company. Selecting Sport mode brings the Auto Brake Downshifting and Cornering Gear Fix Control function that aims to yield better throttle control on corner exits. The engine continues to be the 139 PS/172 Nm 2ZR-FE 1.8-litre Dual VVT-i unit, unchanged from before.

Also altered for the Corolla in this GR Sport guise is the control unit for the electric power steering, which has been optimised for smoother steering during multiple successive inputs, such as when driving along a twisty road. Joining the chassis changes are retuned dampers, rear coil springs and stabilisers, while rolling stock is a set of 18-inch alloy wheels in 225/40R18 tyres.

Inside, the Corolla GR Sport brings the sportiness theme with a black and red colour combination, where the mostly black cabin gains contrasting red in the upholstery stitching and seatbelts. Further highlighting the sporting intent are the GR badges on the steering wheel and the engine starter button.

For conveniences, infotainment is a 10-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charger, while safety kit comes courtesy of the full Toyota Safety Sense suite plus a security system with immobiliser, ultrasonic cabin sensor and glass breakage sensor, and UWMT’s vehicle telematics system.

Exterior colours for the Corolla GR Sport are Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl Mica and Attitude Black Mica, with the former two bringing a two-tone scheme with a black roof. In Malaysia, the Toyota Corolla GR Sport is priced at RM149,800 on-the-road without insurance, and is sold with a five-year, unlimited mileage factory warranty.

