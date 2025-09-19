2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / by /

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

Launched in Malaysia at the beginning of this year alongside the facelifted Toyota GR Yaris and GR Corolla, the Toyota Corolla GR Sport sedan offers a more attainable access point to the brand’s models that have received the Gazoo Racing touch.

A lighter touch this may be, compared to the in-depth alterations that transform the regular TNGA Yaris and Corolla hatchbacks to their respective GR flagbearers, the Corolla GR Sport is more than a mere aesthetics exercise, UMW Toyota has said.

Succeeding the Corolla GR Sport of 2023 in the Malaysian market, the 2025 iteration of the sedan brings revised exterior features, improved performance from its transmission, GR Sport upholstery along with an upgraded infotainment display.

The upgrade to the performance aspect is by what UMWT calls the 10-speed Sport Sequential Shiftmatic; this remains a continuously variable transmission, albeit with the virtual ratio count now at 10, up from seven virtual ratios of its predecessor.

More ratios in the gearbox offer smoother transitions, and each virtual ratio has been optimised for performance, said the company. Selecting Sport mode brings the Auto Brake Downshifting and Cornering Gear Fix Control function that aims to yield better throttle control on corner exits. The engine continues to be the 139 PS/172 Nm 2ZR-FE 1.8-litre Dual VVT-i unit, unchanged from before.

Also altered for the Corolla in this GR Sport guise is the control unit for the electric power steering, which has been optimised for smoother steering during multiple successive inputs, such as when driving along a twisty road. Joining the chassis changes are retuned dampers, rear coil springs and stabilisers, while rolling stock is a set of 18-inch alloy wheels in 225/40R18 tyres.

Inside, the Corolla GR Sport brings the sportiness theme with a black and red colour combination, where the mostly black cabin gains contrasting red in the upholstery stitching and seatbelts. Further highlighting the sporting intent are the GR badges on the steering wheel and the engine starter button.

For conveniences, infotainment is a 10-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charger, while safety kit comes courtesy of the full Toyota Safety Sense suite plus a security system with immobiliser, ultrasonic cabin sensor and glass breakage sensor, and UWMT’s vehicle telematics system.

Exterior colours for the Corolla GR Sport are Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl Mica and Attitude Black Mica, with the former two bringing a two-tone scheme with a black roof. In Malaysia, the Toyota Corolla GR Sport is priced at RM149,800 on-the-road without insurance, and is sold with a five-year, unlimited mileage factory warranty.

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR
2025 Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia – revised suspension and steering, ’10-speed’ CVT; RM150k OTR

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Toyota Yaris 2025
Toyota GR Yaris 2025
Toyota Vios 2025
Toyota Corolla 2025
Toyota Camry 2025
Toyota Veloz 2025
Toyota Innova Zenix 2025
Toyota Alphard 2025
Toyota Vellfire 2025
Toyota Corolla Cross 2025
Toyota Fortuner 2025
Toyota Harrier 2025
Toyota Hilux 2025
Toyota GR Supra 2025
Toyota Hiace 2025
Toyota GR86 2025
Toyota GR Corolla 2025

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • Legin on Sep 19, 2025 at 1:29 pm

    Walau eh ! Stil using the same old engine
    .Toyota 2ZR-FE 1.8-litre Dual VVT-i engine was first introduced since 2007.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • KY on Sep 19, 2025 at 2:04 pm

    mehhhh… no M20A-FKS no talk!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • JX on Sep 19, 2025 at 2:29 pm

    With this price, why not equip the newer Dynamic Force engine instead of this old engine.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 