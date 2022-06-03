In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 3 June 2022 12:33 pm / 12 comments

Toyota has announced the debut of the 2023 Toyota Corolla for the European market, where the hatchback, Touring Sports (wagon) and sedan bodystyles will be joined by the Corolla Cross SUV on the continent later this year. This comes right after the Corolla range has been updated for the United States market.

The 2023 model year brings styling revisions with changes to the front grille pattern, fog lamp surrounds and alloy wheel designs, while higher-specification trim levels of the hatchback and station wagon bodystyles receive new, bi-LED headlamps with an adaptive high beam system (AHS).

Powertrain for the 2023 Corolla in Europe features the manufacturer’s fifth-generation full hybrid system, which will be offered in 1.8 litre and 2.0 litre capacities as with the current model.

Both powertrains benefit from “significant changes” to the engine and electric motor that result in additional power, improved performance and drivability, as well as unchanged or even lowered emissions, depending on configuration, says Toyota. The power control unit and the transaxle motor have been redesigned and the lithium-ion battery is now more powerful, while becoming smaller and lighter – up to 18 kg lighter than before.

Outputs from the 1.8 litre powertrain is now 138 bhp, shortening its 0-100 km/h acceleration time to 9.2 seconds while CO2 emissions remain unchanged at 102 g/km, says Toyota. Meanwhile, the 2.0 litre powertrain gets an increased total system output to 193 bhp, and now achieves the 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. This also enjoys a reduction in CO2 emissions to 107 g/km.

Attention has been paid to drivability of the new Corolla, as Toyota says that the hybrid control has been recalibrated to “produce acceleration that more closely mirrors the driver’s intention” and their use of the throttle pedal, which is achieved through a reduction in engine speed when accelerating. Here, noise from the powertrain under acceleration has also been reduced, it says.

Revisions are also found in the cabin of the 2023 Corolla, where a new, larger 10.5-inch multimedia unit offers a high-definition display through an anti-glare screen. For mid-range trim variants upwards, the driver of the 2023 Corolla gets a 12.3-inch combination instrument panel that can be customised in four modes – Casual, Smart, Sport and Tough.

Interior trim for the 2032 Corolla has been revised to offer a more modern and premium feel through new graphics, trim items and embossed patterns for a more three-dimensional feel, says Toyota, and here the trim and seat upholstery follow a new set of ‘dark and light harmony’ themes for a more elegant feel, it says.

Hands-free control in the Corolla now extends to natural voice recognition for operating functions of the multimedia system, or other vehicle functions such as to open or close the car’s windows. Remote services through the MyT mobile app enable drivers to lock and unlock the car, as well as operation air-conditioning, switch on the hazard lights or locate the vehicle via smartphone.

Active safety kit in the 2023 Corolla comes courtesy of Toyota T-Mate, which combines the latest Toyota Safety Sense with additional active driving and parking assistance systems.

This set includes Acceleration Suppression which reacts to sudden throttle pedal inputs, collision avoidance support when turning into a junction, Emergency Steering Assist that now reacts to oncoming vehicles, as well as lateral collision avoidance and curve speed reduction. These will be kept up to date via over-the-air software updates, and enable the addition of new functions as they become available through the vehicle’s lifetime.

2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Also part of the T-Mate suite of safety functions is the Safe Exit Assist, which provides a warning when a door is being opened when a vehicle or cyclist has been detected to be approaching from behind the car. Also included is the Rear Seat Reminder that reminds the driver to check the rear seats for anything – or anyone – left behind before leaving the car.

The full set of details and specifications for the 2023 Toyota Corolla for the United Kingdom market will be announced later, says Toyota UK; the updated Corolla range will go on sale in Europe in the first quarter of next year.