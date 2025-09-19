smart #5 EHD detailed – EV converted to PHEV, 215 km CLTC EV range, 1,615 km total, Q4 2025 China launch

smart has released the first concrete details of the #5 EHD – its first plug-in hybrid – based on the hitherto pure electric #5. This means smart has officially abandoned its electric-only pledge as it seeks to rekindle interest in its models amid slowing EV demand.

As previously revealed in a Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) filing, the car is powered by an updated 1.5 litre BHE15-CFZ turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with a record 47.26% thermal efficiency enabling it to produce up to 3.75 kWh of electricity per litre of petrol. This is coupled with a 272 PS electric motor – the same amount of power as the electric #5 – and a 3DHT Evo three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission.

smart claims a CLTC-rated fuel consumption of 4.4 litres per 100 km even with low battery charge, along with a pure electric range of 252 km through a CATL-produced Aegis short blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Claimed total range is 1,615 km, also on China’s lenient CLTC cycle.

If those figures sound a trite familiar to you, that’s because these are broadly similar to the ones produced by the EM-P powertrain in the newly-launched Geely Galaxy M9 – albeit with a more powerful electric motor. As such, expect the engine to also produce 163 PS and 255 Nm, as well as coming with a 41.46 kWh battery. The latter charges from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes, hinting at DC fast charging support.

smart says the EHD has been put through a total of ten million kilometres of “extreme testing”, with particular attention paid to refinement – the company adds that cabin noise at idle is only 30 dBA, with only one decibel of difference between the engine being on and off. It has also commissioned Mercedes-Benz engineers in Germany to perform localised suspension tuning, resulting in a “smoother and more comfortable ride.”

Visually, the EHD is practically identical to the electric #5 – there isn’t even a larger air intake to feed air into the engine. The only real difference is the addition of a second door on the rear quarter panel for the fuel filler. There are also no changes to the interior, which continues to feature a 10.3-inch digital instrument display and dual 13-inch AMOLED infotainment touchscreens for the centre and front passenger.

The #5 EHD isn’t the only EV converted to accept a combustion engine – Fiat also did the same to the 500e to turn it into the 500 Hybrid, adding a 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder mild hybrid mill and even a six-speed manual gearbox.

