2026 Subaru Forester open for booking in Malaysia – sixth-gen gets bolder design; 2.5L boxer, EyeSight 4.0

The sixth-generation Subaru Forester is now open for pre-booking in Malaysia ahead of its official launch that we assume should take place soon. According to Motor Image Malaysia, the SUV was previewed at Subaru Petaling Jaya yesterday (September 21) and will be at selected showrooms nationwide from September 27.

First revealed globally in November 2023, the latest Forester retains its predecessor’s general shape but features bolder design details. A larger grille with black inserts, two-tier front lighting and a busier front bumper provide more visual presence, while the sides get squared wheel arches and accompanying black cladding.

Other highlights include small sections of the A- and D-pillars in black for “floating roof” look, and the previous C-shaped taillights are replaced with triangular-shaped units. Beneath the new metal is an enhanced Subaru Global Platform that sees torsional rigidity go up by 10%. In its latest form, the Forester measures 4,656 mm long (+31 mm), 1,829 mm wide (+14 mm), 1,730 mm tall (unchanged) and its wheelbase spans 2,670 mm (also unchanged).

Inside, the Forester’s redesigned dashboard is similar in appearance to recent models, with vertically-oriented infotainment touchscreen taking centre stage. This integrates the climate controls, reducing the number of tactile controls on the dash. Other elements like the steering wheel and gear selector remain familiar to those who have been in the outgoing model.

Based on the registration of interest page, the Malaysian-spec Forester will be powered by a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer petrol engine, which makes 185 PS (182 hp or 136 kW) and 247 Nm of torque in the Indonesian-spec model. This is mated to Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

Other features touted include Dual X-Mode, eight airbags, EyeSight 4.0 (supported by stereo cameras, a wide-angle monocular camera and radar sensors), a 360-degree multi-view monitor, a wireless charging pad, a 10-way powered driver’s seat and hands-free powered tailgate.

GALLERY: Subaru Forester at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

