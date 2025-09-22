BHPetrol lubricants receive SIRIM QAS certification; compliant oil packs to get colour-coded QR stickers

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 22 2025 2:29 pm

Boustead Petroleum Marketing (BHPetrol) has announced that its lubricant products have received the SIRIM genuine product licensing certification from SIRIM QAS International. This certification has been received for the SynGard passenger vehicle engine lubricant, Trans commercial vehicle engine lubricant and Dash motorcycle engine lubricant product ranges.

The certification of BHPetrol lubricant products was carried out in response to the scheduled enforcement and action to be taken by the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) against lubricant products supplied without SIRIM certification, which is to take effect from October 7, 2025. This is aimed at enabling the authorities to clamp down on the sale of counterfeit motor vehicle engine oils in Malaysia.

This certification means that BHPetrol lubricant products manufactured and packed from this date will receive light-green SIRIM QR code stickers, indicating the products’ compliance with SIRIM standards. For existing inventory, light-pink SIRIM QR code stickers will be distributed to BHPetrol business partners, and which will be affixed to lubricant stock already in storage, BHPetrol stated.

As the roll-out of both light-green and light-pink QR code stickers for newly-produced oils and existing stock respectively will take place in phases, BHPetrol will continue to provide updates to its business partners and customers as well as KPDN to ensure full transparency and compliance with the genuine product labelling requirements from SIRIM QAS International, BHPetrol stated.

The Trade Descriptions Order (Certification and Marking of Engine Oil for Motor Vehicles) 2024 was gazetted on October 11 last year, though enforcement was postponed by six months to the aforementioned date of October 7 to allow lubricant manufacturers time to comply with the new regulation.

Under this regulation, all engine oils are required to undergo an authentication process through SIRIM QAS International, the organisation responsible for certifying and issuing product compliance labels.

