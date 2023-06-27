In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 June 2023 12:30 pm / 6 comments

The issue of fake goods has been around forever, but in recent times things have amplified noticeably, and not just in frequency. With counterfeit stuff getting harder to spot, and nothing being sacred when it comes to imitations, you can imagine the mayhem it can cause.

In the automotive realm, spare parts and consumables such as engine oils are usually the items pegged for deception. Cheap items, well below the usual cost, may sound enticing, but there’s usually a price to be paid for this down the line, be it in terms of safety or on your wallet.

Earlier this month, The Star ran a report on the issue of fake engine oils, highlighting that these – supposedly from well-known brands – were flooding the market at much lower than usual prices, especially on e-commerce platforms.

Making motorists aware of the issue so they don’t get duped is one way to go about combating the problem, but enforcement also plays a key part in solving it. In this area, the domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) has been doing its best to tackle the issue, as The Star reports again on the topic.

The ministry said that from 2019 to May this year, it seized fake engine oil worth RM1.1 million in 33 raids. According to KPDN director-general (enforcement) Datuk Azman Adam, these raids were conducted based on reports from various parties, including complaints from officials representing engine oil companies.

“The complaints were for products offered for sale on both e-commerce platforms and at physical premises. The 33 cases were conducted with cooperation from product trademark owners. Investigations are still ongoing for some of the cases,” he said in a statement to the publication.

He added that action taken by the ministry was made under the Trademarks Act 2019, where the complainants had performed their own verification before reporting fake products to the ministry. The

majority of the complaints were from the Klang Valley.

“The location of inspections and raids is usually based on complaints, viral issues and counterfeit goods hotspots. We have also conducted raids on storage areas that are not located in public areas. The public may not be aware of this and assume that the ministry only focuses its raids and inspections on retail outlets or certain hotspots,” he said.

Shell is one of the brands affected by the issue of counterfeit engine oils.

Azman said those found guilty of importing, selling or in possession of such fake goods can face a RM10,000 fine per item, three years’ jail or both under Section 102 of the Trademarks Act 2019, with the penalty increasing to a fine not exceeding RM20,000 per product, a five-year jail term or both upon conviction for subsequent offences.

He added that the ministry would not hesitate to resort to sterner action against suspects by freezing their accounts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act.

He advised consumers to be more cautious when purchasing engine oils, and added that those with information on the sale of fake engine oil can contact the ministry via its website or through its careline at 1-800-886-800, 019-2794317 or 019-8488000.