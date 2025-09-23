RON95 mechanism to have safeguards, will not allow multiple fills in a day to prevent abuse – Amir Hamzah

In Advertorial / by Hafriz Shah / September 23 2025 5:35 pm

Strict safeguards will be introduced to prevent the misuse of subsidised RON 95 petrol, which will be priced at RM1.99 per litre from September 30. The move is to ensure that only genuine recipients make use of the subsidised fuel, said second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, reported The Star.

UPDATE: Earlier this evening, the finance ministry indicated that there will be no restriction on how many times you can fill up your car a day with RON 95 petrol under the Budi95 subsidy scheme. As indicated by finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Malaysians eligible for the fuel will be allowed to refill their vehicles as many times as they see fit, but measures will be in place to prevent abuse and profiteering. Read the story here.

“The mechanism will not allow multiple fills in one day. Full details of these controls will be announced later,” the second finance minister said today. The ministry of finance and the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) are working with oil companies to deploy monitoring tools to track purchases and flag suspicious patterns. “This is important to prevent abuse and to safeguard government resources,” he said.

The subsidised RON 95 grade of petrol will be available at the RM1.99 per litre price to Malaysians with a MyKad and a valid driving license, at a quota of 300 litres a month. E-hailing and P-hailing drivers are exempt from the 300 litre cap, subject to verification by their companies.

The safeguards to be put in place would also cross-check with e-hailing platforms to ensure genuine usage of the subsidised fuel, Amir Hamzah said. “This allows us to confirm that higher allocations go to drivers who actually need them,” said the second finance minister.

Fuel retailers have upgraded their pumps and counters from late last year to meet the September 30 deadline, said Amir Hamzah. “All companies have confirmed readiness, and their systems are now active. This is a nationwide rollout involving thousands of stations, so there may be glitches in the early days. But the safeguards are in place to ensure fairness,” said the minister.