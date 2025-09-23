RON95 mechanism to have safeguards, will not allow multiple fills in a day to prevent abuse – Amir Hamzah

Strict safeguards will be introduced to prevent the misuse of subsidised RON 95 petrol, which will be priced at RM1.99 per litre from September 30. The move is to ensure that only genuine recipients make use of the subsidised fuel, said second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, reported The Star.
UPDATE: Earlier this evening, the finance ministry indicated that there will be no restriction on how many times you can fill up your car a day with RON 95 petrol under the Budi95 subsidy scheme. As indicated by finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Malaysians eligible for the fuel will be allowed to refill their vehicles as many times as they see fit, but measures will be in place to prevent abuse and profiteering. Read the story here.
“The mechanism will not allow multiple fills in one day. Full details of these controls will be announced later,” the second finance minister said today. The ministry of finance and the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) are working with oil companies to deploy monitoring tools to track purchases and flag suspicious patterns. “This is important to prevent abuse and to safeguard government resources,” he said.
The subsidised RON 95 grade of petrol will be available at the RM1.99 per litre price to Malaysians with a MyKad and a valid driving license, at a quota of 300 litres a month. E-hailing and P-hailing drivers are exempt from the 300 litre cap, subject to verification by their companies.
The safeguards to be put in place would also cross-check with e-hailing platforms to ensure genuine usage of the subsidised fuel, Amir Hamzah said. “This allows us to confirm that higher allocations go to drivers who actually need them,” said the second finance minister.
Fuel retailers have upgraded their pumps and counters from late last year to meet the September 30 deadline, said Amir Hamzah. “All companies have confirmed readiness, and their systems are now active. This is a nationwide rollout involving thousands of stations, so there may be glitches in the early days. But the safeguards are in place to ensure fairness,” said the minister.
Comments
Let’s say my old mother doesn’t have a car. Can I ask her to validate RM1.99 at the petrol station counter and fill up my car ?
Seems like this is not properly planned.
Definitely can. This is one of the loophole gomennnever thought of.
Long family trip from alor star to JB. Just use multiple person’ ic to pump it up
really shows how brainless these comments are . the requirements to enjoy petrol subisdy are
1. have driver license
2. own a malaysian registered car
3. have IC
4. must have voted for PH during last election,( just kidding PH isnt that cruel ok plainbs)
petrol subsiidy only given to car owners, so no your mum cannot do that
Dude…you read or not? Must have license and IC to be elligible. Sooner or later, the system will link to JPJ and those with no car license will be kicked out.
This is actually a good measure, but more refined controls and conditions needed.
WTF…once a day??
aiyooo… if i travel from KL to Kota Bharu via LPT with 1997 cc petrol car…i need to refuel once during the journey… otherwise ,, i may run out of petrol somewhere around Kuala Telemung….haishhh…
Same on return journey…sure need to refuel once at Bentong …
why cant u plan by refueling full tank a day ahead?
At least do it 2–3 times a day… take the festive season as an example: from the village in Kelantan to a house in Melaka using a Myvi. Throughout that one-day trip, you’ll definitely need to fill up at least twice — once at the start of the journey, and once along the way. But then, some will say, “just fill up the day before.” Fine, why don’t you come and fill it up for everyone then?
There will also be those who say, “don’t take the subsidy, just pay RM2.60, everything spoon-fed.” Those people talk as if they’ve never used subsidies before, acting like they’re the richest, the hardest working, the most successful.
1. filling up before the trip is valid workaround right, if you can plan for such a long journey dont tell me u cannot refuel a day or two days ahead as part of your plan.
2. in worst case just pay the full price la dodo, your monthly subisdy quota is still kept for use at a later date.
Sohaidani.
RM1.99 is the cheapest that petrol has ever been (disregard the covid lockdown, and accounting for inflation). so PMX is the best of all PMs do u agree plainbs?
opposition cytro plainbs only knows to copy-paste the same crap over and over again , so for once let me play devils advocate and do his job for him
1. cheap petrol will cause traffic jam
2. more air pollution
3. long queue at JPN to renew IC
4. long queue at JPJ to renew license
5. actual market price is RM3.00 per liter so negeri which borders thailand and nusantara and Sulu will have large-scale smuggling
what if I live in Muar and want to go balik kampung in Kangar and my car’s full tank can’t make the total journey in one go?? what about motorcyclists?? stooopid
what if this what that. just pay the full price la dodo. your monthly subsidy quota can still be used on a later date.
Anwar menang rakyat senang
Since its linked to JPJ that means can deny subsidy to those no road tax insurance expired license and unpaid summons . Kill so many birds with one stone. Anthony Loke please note this down .