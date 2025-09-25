2025 Honda HR-V facelift review in Malaysia – are the minor changes enough to keep its many rivals at bay?

In Car Reviews, Cars, Honda, Local News, Video Reviews, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / September 25 2025 11:01 am

Launched in Malaysia in July, the 2025 Honda HR-V facelift brings with it a slew of choice updates to keep it competitive against the many strong rivals out there, even though the changes may not be completely visible at first glance. Like before, there are S, Turbo E, Turbo V and e:HEV RS variants, priced this time between RM116k and RM144k – almost the same as the pre-facelift’s 2023 price adjustment.

Looks wise, Honda really hasn’t fixed what ain’t broken – besides a wider grille, a reprofiled front bumper, matrix projector LED headlamps with active cornering lamps (RS only) and sleeker full-width LED tail lamps, the third gen looks pretty much as it did, which is no bad thing. All variants now get the same 18-inch alloys; before this, the S and E had 17s.

Inside, the centre console has changed from a wrap-around layout to a more conventional symmetrical panel, there’s a new storage compartment under the air-con controls and the eight-inch centre touch-screen is now a floating unit (although still not an official Honda system). There’s wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto now, USB-C ports largely replace the previous USB-A units and the RS gets a wireless phone charger.

Some of the previous kit have trickled down to lower variants – Honda Connect remote services are now standard across the range, variable gear ratio steering is now found on the E (before this it was V and RS only) and the hands-free power tailgate is now on the V (previously RS only). Also, the V and RS gain auto-folding side mirrors, and the latter’s front seats now have embossed RS logos.

Powertrains? Status quo – 121 PS/145 Nm and no turbo for the S variant, 181 PS/240 Nm for the Turbo E and Turbo V, and a 131 PS/253 Nm electric motor married to a 107 PS/131 Nm non-turbo Atkinson-cycle engine for the RS hybrid. As before, all engines displace 1.5 litres and all variants get the Honda Sensing ADAS suite. The base S is the only four-airbag variant; it’s six for the rest.

The Honda HR-V is a household name. You could say it kick-started the B-segment SUV revolution in Malaysia in the early-2010s, but there are so many rivals now offering more for less. Can the HR-V continue to stand its ground? Watch Hafriz Shah’s full video review below.

