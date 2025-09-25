Budi95 full official Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) released by finance ministry – all you need to know

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 25 2025 7:43 pm

The Malaysian finance ministry has issued a full list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) on Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) as below.

A. General Questions

1. What is Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95)?

Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) is a Madani government initiative to target the RON 95 petrol subsidy. It addresses leakages due to smuggling and subsidies given to non-citizens, by increasing the retail price of RON 95 to the unsubsidised level, which is estimated at around RM2.60 per litre. At the same time, Malaysians continue to enjoy RON 95 petrol at a lower subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre by using MyKad and a valid driving licence.

Savings from addressing the leakages will be distributed to programmes that benefit the people such as Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA).

2. What is the difference between the new Budi95 system and the existing system?

The existing system is a blanket subsidy where all consumers (including companies and non-citizens) purchase RON 95 petrol at a subsidised pump price (RM2.05 per litre). Budi95 is a targeted subsidy through a tiered pricing approach where citizens using MyKad enjoy a subsidised RON 95 price of RM1.99 per litre while non-citizens will be charged the non-subsidised price, which is currently estimated to be around RM2.60 per litre.

In terms of the mechanism, Budi95 differs from the previous system in that purchasing RON 95 petrol at a subsidised price requires verification of the Malaysian citizen’s identity card (MyKad) at the petrol station. In addition to that, each individual is allowed to purchase 300 litres of RON 95 per month at the subsidised price. Previously, both citizens and non-citizens enjoyed the same benefits without any limit.

3. What are the main benefits of Budi95 to the people?

Budi95 will ensure that only Malaysians receive RON 95 petrol subsidies from the government, compared to the previous blanket subsidies which could be taken advantage of by smugglers and foreign nationals. Budi95 allows the people to enjoy lower RON 95 petrol prices, and savings can be redistributed for the benefit of Malaysians such as through the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and SARA.

4. Why is the implementation of Budi95 important for the country?

The re-targeting of the RON 95 subsidy is crucial for reducing leakage, allowing the country’s limited resources to be focused on benefitting the people.

Retargeting the RON 95 subsidy by reducing billions of ringgit in national expenditure will contribute to a stronger and more sustainable national financial position. Expenditure savings can provide fiscal space to increase the country’s economic resilience in the face of global economic challenges.

5. How does Budi95 support the national economy?

The primary objective of Budi95 is to benefit the people. However, at the same time, the implementation of Budi95 supports the national economy in the following aspects:

The shift from a blanket subsidy method to a targeted subsidy helps reduce leakage and smuggling of RON 95, thereby saving expenditure.

These savings can be redistributed to programmes that benefit the people and generate economic activity.

The savings also help reduce the national fiscal deficit in line with the government’s commitment to responsible financial management.

The implementation of the RON 95 subsidy targeting and deficit reduction will help contribute to investor confidence to continue increasing investment in the national economy.

The Budi95 subsidy targeting method reduces the subsidised price of RON 95 petrol for the people and, therefore, will not contribute to inflation or a rise in the cost of living for the people. Conversely, if the government were to implement the suggestion of some parties to increase the RON 95 price for everyone and provide cash aid, that suggestion would likely increase the inflation rate.

B. Eligibility



1. Who are the individuals eligible to receive Budi95?

All Malaysian citizens with an active driving licence are eligible, specifically:

a. Holders of an active driving licence of the following types:

Competent Driving License (CDL) (Vehicle Classes A, A1, B, B1, B2, C, D, and DA); or

Provisional Driving License (PDL) (Vehicle Classes A, A1, B, B1, B2, C, D, and DA); or

Learner’s Driving License (LDL) (Vehicle Classes A, B, B1, B2, and C);

AND

b. Holders of a Malaysian citizen identity card (MyKad).

2. How can I check my eligibility before the Budi95 programme takes effect?

Eligibility can be checked on the official portal www.budimadani.gov.my starting from September 25, 2025 (Thursday). Click on the Budi Madani RON 95 link, then click “Semak Kelayakan Individu” (Check Individual Eligibility) and enter your MyKad number.

3. Will I get free petrol if I am listed as a Budi95 recipient?

You still need to pay for the purchase of RON 95 petrol. Eligibility means you can buy RON 95 petrol at the lower subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre, compared to the unsubsidised RON 95 petrol price for non-citizens and ineligible groups.

The difference between the RM1.99 per litre price and the pump price is the subsidy for the people, which will be borne by the government.

For users, there is no significant change in the user experience of buying RON 95 petrol. If you previously bought RON 95 petrol for RM10, you will still buy it for RM10, but you will (now) receive additional volume in litres for that RON 95 purchase.

4. Can I still check my eligibility without having to go to a petrol station?

Yes. You can visit the official portal www.budimadani.gov.my or contact the Budi Madani service centre line ([email protected] or 1300-88-9595) for eligibility checks. You can also contact the WhatsApp line +603-2631 4595 for more information.

Alternatively, you can use the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) e-Wallet app or oil company apps and perform the e-KYC (electronic-Know Your Customer) process within the app(s) for the Budi95 check. The steps are as follows:

Download the TNG e-Wallet/oil company app

Follow the app’s instructions to register yourself

Perform identity verification (e-KYC) within the app

If verification is successful, press the Budi95 icon in the app, and

Your Budi95 eligibility will be displayed by the app

Please refer to the FAQ of the respective apps for more information on the registration and Budi95 checking process.

5. How can I check my eligibility if I don’t have a computer or smartphone?

You can contact the Budi Madani Service Centre via 1300-88-9595 or go to any National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) nationwide to access the portal.

6. What should I do if the eligibility check on the official portal www.budimadani.gov.my shows I am not eligible to receive Budi95?

If the check shows you are not eligible, the system will display an ineligibility code along with the reason. For example:

“Driving licence not active according to agency records” – action needed: Please proceed to the nearest road transport department (JPJ) for further checking/updating

“Driving licence is not of the approved Class and Licence Type” – action needed: Please proceed to the nearest JPJ for further checking/updating

“Individual has no MyKad record in agency data/MyKad number requires further check” – action needed: Please proceed to the nearest national registration department (JPN) branch office for further checking/updating

“Not in the list of MyKad holders with active car or motorcycle driving licences based on JPJ records” – action needed: Please proceed to the nearest JPJ for further checking/updating

After you have updated the information with the relevant agency, you can recheck your eligibility on www.budimadani.gov.my.

7. Can all types of identity cards issued by the national registration department be used for Budi95? Do I need to replace my identity card with the latest version?

Malaysian citizens who hold an identity card with an active driving licence (of the allowed class and type) are eligible for Budi95. Driving licence data will be cross-checked with the national registration department (JPN).

If your identity card was successfully used for SARA expenditure, it does not need to be replaced and can be used for Budi95. You do not need to replace your identity card as long as it has a chip (introduced since 2001).

If you have an identity card without a chip, please get one at the nearest JPN branch. If your physical appearance has changed and no longer matches the photo on your MyKad, you are advised to replace your MyKad to ensure your identification details are always accurate and up-to-date.

8. What are the conditions or situations that would require me to change my MyKad?

The card fails to be read by machines or self-service kiosks

Banks/government agencies reject transactions using your card because the system cannot detect the card data

The card needs to be scanned multiple times due to chip issues

Physical damage to the card

The card is too old (issued before 2001)

You may replace your MyKad at any national registration department (JPN) branch, including UTC, as well as mobile services by JPN such as Bas MEKAR and Van MEKAR.

9. I have just received my driving licence, am I eligible for Budi95?

Yes, you are eligible to receive Budi95 as soon as the central database system is updated. If you received your driving licence before the 15th day of the current month, you will be eligible for Budi95 on the first day of the following month. If you received your driving licence after the 15th day of the current month, you will be eligible to receive Budi95 on the 10th day of the following month.

10. If I own more than one vehicle, will my Budi95 eligibility be doubled?

Generally, the same eligibility is given to every individual. Eligibility is not based on the number of vehicles owned by each individual. Owning more than one vehicle will not increase your Budi95 eligibility.

11. Has the government set any daily refuelling limit for Budi95?

There is no restriction imposed on refuelling more than once a day. However, the government will continue to monitor usage patterns closely to prevent misuse.

12. Is there a limit on Budi95 purchases in a single transaction?

Each eligible user will have a monthly Budi95 quota. When you make a Budi95 purchase, the purchase amount will be deducted from your Budi95 balance, subject to a maximum limit of RM250 per transaction. If your Budi95 balance is depleted, any subsequent petrol purchase will be charged at the pump price.

13. Will different Budi95 volumes be set for different individuals? What is the volume in litres that a Malaysian citizen who meets the eligibility requirements is entitled to receive?

The same volume is set by the finance ministry for every eligible Malaysian citizen. All Malaysian identity card holders with an active driving licence are entitled to purchase RON 95 petrol at the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre up to 300 litres per month. This Budi95 eligibility balance will be renewed at the start of every month.

14. What is the rationale behind setting the monthly eligibility at 300 litres and how was it determined?

Budi95 recipients are entitled to 300 litres of RON 95 per month at the subsidised price. This volume is set based on government data which shows it is sufficient for over 99% of private vehicle users, and that the average petrol consumption by private vehicle drivers is around 80 litres per month.

However, the government is setting a higher eligibility ceiling to account for the range and distribution of usage among individuals.

Setting this eligibility is also important to prevent subsidies from being misused by unintended parties. For decades, unlimited subsidies have led to smuggling to neighbouring countries where petrol prices are much higher, as well as large-scale usage by commercial companies that have profited from the subsidies. With the new mechanism, the subsidies will truly reach Malaysian citizens with no leakages.

If necessary, adjustments will be made, including consideration for increasing the entitlement for specific groups.

15. Can I apply for an increase in Budi95 entitlement provided?

The Budi95 entitlement volume has been set at an appropriate level based on the monthly usage data of Malaysian citizens. The volume will be renewed at the beginning of every month.

16. Is the Budi95 entitlement for e-hailing drivers the same as for other Malaysians?

The government acknowledges that e-hailing drivers, especially those working full-time, may require additional Budi95 entitlement. The government is currently discussing with e-hailing operators to formulate a solution that takes into account the needs of e-hailing drivers. Details will be announced in the near future.

17. Can I set the amount of Budi95 I want to use in a single purchase?

Your Budi95 purchase will be based on the number of litres of petrol you pump. If you only want to use part of your Budi95 volume, you will need to make two (2) separate transactions – first buy your desired amount through the Budi95 system, then make a regular purchase at pump price.

18. Can my family members’ (e.g., child’s) Budi95 volume be transferred to me if needed?

The Budi95 volume provided is specifically for the use of the eligible individual and cannot be transferred to others to prevent leakage.

19. Will I receive a notification when my monthly balance is fully used?

No. However, you can visit www.budimadani.gov.my to check your monthly balance and details of the current month’s usage. The receipt for every Budi95 RON 95 purchase transaction will also display your usage and entitlement balance.

20. What will be the price of unsubsidised RON 95 after this programme takes effect?

The pump price of unsubsidised RON 95 will be set by the finance ministry based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM). Through the APM formula, the RON 95 pump price will take into account market price movements while the government will simultaneously prevent excessive price volatility.

21. Can my wife and I use our respective MyKads to refuel the same vehicle?

Yes, you and your wife (as well as any other individual) can use your respective MyKads to refuel the same vehicle, provided the MyKad owner is present and makes the purchase. You are not allowed to use someone else’s MyKad or lend your MyKad for the purpose of a Budi95 purchase.

Holding and using someone else’s MyKad is an offence under the National Registration Act 1959 and the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Regulation 25).

22. Can I buy Budi95 for someone else’s car?

Yes, you can buy Budi95 for the use of any locally-registered car provided you are eligible and have a sufficient balance.

23. I need information and/or assistance – who can I contact?

Telephone 1300-88-9595 | WhatsApp +603-2631 4595 | Website www.budimadani.gov.my

C. How Does It Work?

1. How will I receive the subsidy when purchasing Budi95? Do I need to register or use a card?

No registration is required to benefit from the Budi95 subsidy. If you are an eligible individual, the subsidy will be provided automatically during the petrol purchase. There are two (2) purchase methods:

MyKad: Insert your MyKad (Malaysian citizen identity card) into the reader terminal at the petrol station counter or at the petrol pump to check your eligibility. Based on the amount purchased, the central database system will approve the subsidy amount, and you only need to pay the Budi95 purchase amount based on the subsidised price.

Mobile app/e-wallet: Alternatively, you can use a supported mobile app (e.g. Touch ‘n Go eWallet or an oil company app) to verify eligibility and make a purchase. In the app, select RON 95 subsidy and enter the station information, pump number and petrol volume. The app will connect directly with the central database system to check your eligibility. At the petrol station, show the QR code from your app to the cashier, who will scan it and provide the transaction information to the sales system. Payment can be made via the petrol station app or e-wallet, and then you can refuel as usual.

For both methods, the petrol pump will be activated once payment is confirmed, just like a regular transaction.

2. What are the differences between the Budi95 programme and the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS)?

Both programmes are government initiatives to rationalise fuel subsidies from general to targeted subsidies.

3. If I have a valid driving licence but do not own a car, can I buy Budi95 when driving someone else’s vehicle (e.g. a family member’s vehicle)?

If you are eligible, you can buy Budi95 for any Malaysian-registered vehicle you use for personal purposes.

4. Why is cash aid not given directly like in the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) programme?

This targeted subsidy method ensures the efficiency of national financial management so that the people can continue to enjoy the subsidy sustainably. The Budi95 programme is a continuation of targeted aid methods like Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) and aims to ensure that subsidised RON 95 petrol is targeted to eligible Malaysians for daily transportation and to prevent leakages.

5. Can I use someone else’s MyKad to refuel at the subsidised price?

No. You can only refuel with Budi95 using your own identity card or an application that has undergone electronic identity verification (e-KYC). Holding and using someone else’s MyKad is an offence under Regulation 25, National Registration Regulations 1990.

6. How will users who do not have access to an e-wallet be assisted?

You can still buy Budi95 as usual at the petrol station counter by verifying eligibility using your MyKad and paying with cash or a credit/debit card. Petrol station staff are available to assist if needed.

7. What is the procedure for claiming petrol allowance or payment from a company – does it involve subsidised or unsubsidised petrol?

The process for claiming a petrol allowance or payment from an employer depends on the company’s internal guidelines. You are advised to refer to your employer for more information.

D. System and Technology

1. How is the personal information in my MyKad protected from any misuse?

Your personal information in your MyKad is protected with a high level of security through a controlled system and the latest verification technology. This matching process is handled through a centralised database owned by the government, with strict compliance with security standards and data protection principles.

2. Do oil companies and payment apps like Touch ‘n Go and company apps get access to my personal information?

Based on the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) 2010, when you go through the identity verification process (e-KYC), you have given consent for your data to be accessed via the payment app. These payment apps will not gain access to your personal information, except with your permission when you use the app to make a payment.

E. Purchase Methods and Transactions

1. Will the Budi95 programme be implemented at all petrol stations nationwide?

Yes, the Budi95 programme involves all petrol stations nationwide.

2. How do I purchase Budi95?

The Budi95 purchase process only requires one extra step compared to the existing petrol purchase method. This step aims to verify eligibility and the remaining Budi95 entitlement before the purchase proceeds. These are the purchase methods:

Budi95 MyKad Terminal

Indoor Payment Terminal (IPT)

Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT)

TNG e-wallet app

Oil company app

All registered petrol stations will be capable of carrying out sales via the Budi95 MyKad Terminal. The use of other purchase methods is subject to the readiness of the respective petrol stations.

3. How do I purchase Budi95 using cash or a credit/debit card?

Cash purchases require MyKad verification at the identity card reader terminal inside the petrol station shop. Credit/debit card purchases have an additional option of using the MyKad reader terminal at the pump. The details are as follows:

Purchasing using the Budi95 MyKad Terminal

Present your MyKad to the staff operating the MyKad terminal

Eligibility verification is done by scanning your MyKad

If you are eligible and have sufficient Budi95 entitlement, you need to tell the staff how much RON 95 petrol you wish to buy in Ringgit Malaysia (e.g.: RM50) to be input into the terminal and sent to the central database for verification

If verification is successful, the terminal will display a QR code or transaction details that need to be entered into the station’s Point of Sale (POS) system (e.g. by scanning the QR code from the terminal or manually) so that the sale is recorded as usual

Pay the desired amount and a receipt will be issued

The pump is activated, and you can proceed to refuel

The entire process is estimated to take about 20 seconds until the pump is activated. Sample receipt below:

Purchasing using the Indoor Payment Terminal (IPT)

Present your MyKad to the staff operating the IPT

Eligibility verification is done by scanning your MyKad

If you are eligible and have sufficient Budi95 entitlement, you need to tell the staff how much RON 95 petrol you wish to buy in Ringgit Malaysia (e.g. RM50) to be input into the terminal and sent to the central database for verification

If verification is successful, pay the desired amount and a receipt will be issued

The pump is activated, and you can proceed to refuel

Purchasing using the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT)

Insert your MyKad into the OPT scanner for verification

If you are eligible and have sufficient Budi95 entitlement, you need to insert/tap your credit/debit card for the pre-authorisation process

Next, enter the amount of RON 95 petrol you wish to buy in Ringgit Malaysia (e.g. RM50) to be input into the terminal and sent to the central database for verification

If verification is successful, confirm the order and make payment at the OPT terminal via credit or debit card

The pump is activated, and you can proceed to refuel

A receipt is printed at the OPT with the final refuelling amount

The process may differ between oil companies, where the MyKad is to be inserted either before or after the credit/debit card.

Purchasing using Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet app

You need to perform e-KYC once to enable the Budi95 function

For subsequent transactions, you are verified as eligible and have a sufficient Budi95 entitlement balance

Select the correct petrol station and the desired pump number

Select the amount of RON 95 petrol you wish to buy in Ringgit Malaysia (e.g.: RM50) and submit it to the central database for verification

Show the displayed QR code to the cashier, who will scan it as proof of payment and input the details into the system (if supported). If the function is not supported, the cashier must manually enter the purchase details as displayed in the customer’s TNG app

The pump is activated, and you can proceed to refuel

Example of QR order displayed along with the order amount in RM:

For other types of purchases using this method, please refer to TNG’s Budi95 purchase guide.

Purchasing using oil company apps

You need to perform e-KYC once to enable the Budi95 function

For subsequent transactions, you are verified as eligible and have a sufficient Budi95 entitlement balance

Select the correct petrol station and the desired pump number

Select the amount of RON 95 petrol you wish to buy in Ringgit Malaysia (e.g.: RM50) and submit it to the central database for verification

Once the order is confirmed, the user can proceed with payment through the app

The app will activate the pump for refuelling if the station’s system supports it. If not, proof of payment needs to be shown to the station staff for pump activation

For other types of purchases using this method, please refer to the Budi95 purchase guide on the respective oil companies’ apps.

4. What should I do if the RON 95 petrol fill amount is less than the amount paid through the Budi95 MyKad Terminal?

If the fill amount is less than the amount paid, please inform the petrol station staff. They will help to finalise the transaction at the Budi95 MyKad Terminal based on the final fill amount (in litres) displayed on the pump. The balance amount will be refunded according to the original payment method, while the unused Budi95 balance will be automatically returned to the system. The final receipt will be issued based on the actual amount of petrol filled.

5. What should I do if I fill less than the amount paid through TNG eWallet or an oil company app?

If the fill amount is less than the amount paid, you need to inform the petrol station staff to perform the purchase settlement process according to the final amount of petrol filled, and the excess will be immediately refunded to your e-wallet balance.

6. Does MyKad need to be scanned for payment through TNG eWallet or an oil company app?

No, because you have already completed the e-KYC process and eligibility check through the app.

7. Do I need to refuel according to the pump number listed on the TNG eWallet confirmation note?

No. You need to refuel at the pump activated by the petrol station staff after they scan your TNG eWallet confirmation note.

8. Does my identity card need to be checked to refuel using an oil company app (e.g. Setel, Shell App, CaltexGo)?

No. You can place an order through the oil company app after having gone through the mandatory e-KYC process, which verifies that you are eligible and have a sufficient Budi95 entitlement balance.

9. Can I pay for my purchase partially with TNG eWallet and partially with cash (or a combination of other payments)?

No, the TNG payment system currently only allows full payment to be made.

10. Can a customer pay with cash after initiating a purchase through TNG eWallet or an oil company app?

No. If the customer has initiated the transaction using TNG eWallet or an oil company app, payment must be made through that app.

11. Can I use an e-wallet app other than TNG eWallet?

You can use an alternative e-wallet app if you pay through the Indoor Payment Terminal (IPT) after Budi95 MyKad Terminal verification or the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT)*, depending on the petrol station. Currently, checking, purchasing and paying within an app is limited to TNG eWallet and payment methods supported by the oil company apps.

*Subject to petrol station support levels

12. Why does the price of RON 95 at the pump differ from what’s printed on the receipt?

The price displayed at the pump is the unsubsidised price set by the floating price mechanism (APM), while the price on the receipt (RM1.99 per litre) is the Budi95 price (with government subsidy). The pump price is the price to be paid without Budi95 subsidy.

13. Can I buy a quantity of petrol more than my Budi95 balance?

Yes. You can buy a quantity exceeding your balance. If your balance is used up, the remaining purchase amount will be set at the pump price (unsubsidised price).

14. Can I fill up and pay later?

No. The Budi95 petrol purchase system requires payment first before you can refuel, so that the price of petrol purchased and the Budi95 balance used are clear.

15. If the quantity purchased exceeds my vehicle’s capacity, will I get back the excess balance amount of Budi95 that was ordered?

Yes, when you buy more than the amount filled, the excess amount paid will be refunded through the original payment method and the unused Budi95 balance will be returned to your monthly balance automatically.

16. Why is the amount of petrol filled at the pump not the same as the amount ordered?

It is possible that the amount of petrol filled (in litres) may differ slightly by about 0.05 litres/RM0.02 due to the rounding system. The central database only considers the amount ordered and paid for through the purchase methods. If the difference is greater than the range above, please seek assistance from station staff.

17. I have bought and filled petrol but there is an error between the quantity bought on the receipt and the quantity set at the pump. How can I get a refund and balance return?

If you find an error in the amount of RON 95 approved at the pump and the amount ordered, whether due to human error or a pump issue, you are advised to inform the station staff. At the central database system level, if the amount ordered is higher than the final amount of RON 95 filled, only the amount filled will be deducted from your balance. If the final amount is higher than the amount ordered and paid for, only the amount ordered will be deducted from your Budi95 balance.

F. What To Do If There’s A Problem

1. What should be done if the system or card reader at the petrol station cannot read my MyKad?

If your MyKad cannot be read on the first attempt, the petrol station staff will try to scan the MyKad for three (3) attempts. If it still cannot be read, the staff will check your eligibility again with the Indoor Payment Terminal (IPT) by manually entering your identity card number into the MyKasih terminal or the station’s IPT.

You are advised to update your MyKad if it is damaged or has not been renewed for more than 10 years. However, the public does not need to rush to renew their MyKad if they have successfully redeemed SARA aid or SARA Appreciation, as that proves the MyKad chip is functional.

2. What will happen if the subsidy checking system at the petrol station is not working or the petrol station has no internet connection?

Every petrol station operator will have their own business continuity plan (BCP) to enable Malaysian citizens to continue purchasing RON 95 petrol at the subsidised price (RM1.99 per litre) if the system experiences disruption or the internet connection is interrupted.

3. If I want to make a complaint or report regarding a Budi95 purchase, what information is required?

You can make a complaint through the website www.budimadani.gov.my or by contacting the Budi Madani service centre line at 1300-88-9595. Please have the following ready:

Purchase receipt (including final receipt if available)

Reference number

Name and address of the station

Photo of the amount displayed at the pump (if applicable)

Photo/screenshot of the error message displayed on the pump/app

Any other relevant details

4. If I lose my identity card, can a temporary confirmation letter or police report be used as a substitute for petrol purchases?

To ensure accuracy and security in the customer identity verification system, only the physical identity card (MyKad) is accepted for petrol purchases. You are advised to get a replacement MyKad from the national registration department as soon as possible.

5. If my identity card is lost or stolen, what should I do?

Make a police report at the nearest police station. Keep a copy of the police report.

Go to any JPN branch with the police report and other required verification documents. You can also visit www.jpn.gov.my and use the MyKad Replacement System application – for online applications, register and fill in the requested details, make payment, and then collect the card at the selected JPN.

Important – do not delay this process as the MyKad is a very important document. For the first loss, you can go directly to the JPN counter without a police report. For the second and subsequent losses, a police report is mandatory. The replacement application will incur a fee as set by JPN. For the third and subsequent losses of MyKad, the reissuance process will take one month as it needs to be brought up and decided through the relevant Panel Committee Meeting.

6. How long does it take for a MyKad application to be completed?

MyKad can be completed within 30 minutes for applicants who choose to collect their MyKad at the JPN headquarters and JPNs that have printing machines. For applicants who choose to collect their MyKad at any JPN branch office in Peninsular Malaysia, the MyKad will be completed within five working days. Meanwhile, it is seven working days for applicants who choose to collect their MyKad at any JPN branch office in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

7. I have lost my identity card for the second time. What should I do?

Go to any nearby JPN office, submit a police report stating the reason for the loss, and follow the steps in Question 4.

8. I am 25 years old and still do not have an identity card. What should I do?

Those who do not yet have an identity card despite being over 16 years old are advised to go to any nearby JPN to apply for a late registration of an identity card. The applicant and the sponsor must attend together for an interview, bringing along the applicant’s birth certificate/adoption certificate/Form W or the sponsor’s identity card.

9. Will there be any charges if the chip in my identity card is damaged?

Chip damage not due to intentional damage, misuse etc within one year of the card handover date is entitled to a free replacement. If the card has been held by the applicant for more than one year, a RM10 fee will be charged.

10. How much do I have to pay for a lost/damaged MyKad?

Damaged MyKad Replacement (citizen): RM10

Damaged MyKad Replacement (free application): No charge if the replacement application is made within 12 months from the date the card was damaged

Lost MyKad Replacement (first loss): RM110

Lost MyKad Replacement (second loss): RM310

Lost MyKad Replacement (third and subsequent losses): RM1,010

11. Where can I get more information about MyKad?

More MyKad info can be found on the national registration department’s (JPN) website.

G. Portal

1. Why is MyDigital ID used to log in to the official Budi95 portal?

MyDigital ID is used to ensure the authenticity of the digital identity while guaranteeing the security of online transactions. More MyDigital ID info here.

2. Until when will my registration be valid?

Currently, there is no expiration date for registration on the official Budi95 portal.

H. Miscellaneous Questions

1. Can I buy Budi95 petrol if I drive a foreign-registered vehicle?

No. Budi95 is only permitted for use by Malaysian citizens driving Malaysian-registered vehicles. Vehicles that are not Malaysian-registered are not allowed to fill up with RON 95 petrol, regardless of whether the driver is a Malaysian citizen or not.

2. What is the implementation period of this programme?

The transition from blanket subsidy to targeted subsidy will be fully effective from September 30, 2025.

3. Can I buy Budi95 for non-vehicle use (e.g. gensets, fishing boats)?

Currently, users are allowed to purchase up to 20 litres of petrol without needing to bring a vehicle. Groups that have applied for a special permit from the domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) can purchase more for non-vehicle purposes, such as agricultural use.

The process remains the same, where those eligible using MyKad can get the subsidised price and subsequently purchase either up to 20 litres per day or, with a special permit, according to their respective needs. The 300-litre monthly quota also takes into account non-vehicle usage for groups such as farmers, planters and other small businesses.

