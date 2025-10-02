Toyota bZ3X launched in Hong Kong and Macau; RHD model to go to Japan, UK, Australia, NZ, Singapore

In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Mick Chan / October 2 2025 12:05 pm

The right-hand-drive version of the Toyota bZ3X has made its debut in Hong Kong and Macau, and the EV model is priced at HKD259,000 (RM140,008) in Macau; pricing for Hong Kong has yet to be confirmed, according to Car News China.

This makes the bZ3X pricier in Macau than in China, where the battery-electric model is priced at 139,800 yuan (RM82,589), according to the report.

For the Hong Kong and Macau markets, the bZ3X gets a 204 PS/210 Nm motor that draws energy from a 70 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery for up to 565 km on the NEDC testing cycle. This supports up to 90 kW of DC charging and 6.6 kW of AC charging.

Measuring 4,600 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,645 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,765 mm, the bZ3X weighs 1,835 kg and offers litres of luggage capacity. Wheels are 19-inch alloys shod in 225/45R19 tyres, with suspension by MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam layout at the rear.

Toyota bZ3X at Auto China 2024, Beijing

Inside, the cabin of the bZ3X features a nine-inch digital instrument panel and a 14.6-inch inch central infotainment unit, with support for wireless Apple CarPlay while audio is by an 11-speaker Yamaha sound system. Here, the front seats gain ventilation, heating and cooling functions, and a dual-zone climate control system includes PM2.5 filtration and rear air vents.

Meanwhile, the rear seats can recline between angles of 117 to 137 degrees, and the model also gets a panoramic roof. Compared to the bZ3X sold in mainland China, the Macau-market model does not get the more powerful 165 kW (224 PS) motor or the lidar-assisted driving suite, according to Car News China.

The Toyota bZ3X is a battery-electric model that is jointly developed by the Japanese carmaker and the Guangzhou Automobile Group, GAC Toyota Motor and IEM by Toyota. This was shown in concept form at Auto China Beijing in 2024, alongside the bZ3C and bZ3.

In addition to Hong Kong and Macau, the Toyota bZ3X is also expected to reach other right-hand-drive markets such as Japan, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, the report added. Would you like to see this Toyota BEV available in Malaysia?

GALLERY: Toyota bZ3X at Auto China 2024

