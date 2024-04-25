Beijing 2024: Toyota bZ3C and bZ3X concepts debut – previews upcoming EVs to be sold in China this year

At the ongoing Auto China 2024, Toyota unveiled two concepts which preview upcoming electric vehicles (EVs) that will be added to its bZ line-up. If these concepts look familiar, that’s because they are further developments of the bZ Crossover Concept and bZ FlexSpace Concept presented at last year’s Auto Shanghai.

We start with the bZ3C, which is a fastback crossover with a sleek silhouette, the brand’s signature hammerhead-style lighting (front and rear), retractable door handles, a roof-mounted ADAS sensor (likely lidar) as well as a diffuser-like element in the rear.

Inside, the concept has a minimalistic dashboard design and a large infotainment touchscreen that integrates many of the controls for various functions, including the climate system.

There’s also a dual-tier centre console with a plenty of storage space below the cupholders and gear selector. The expressive ambient lighting may or may not make it into the production version.

Moving on to the second concept on display, the bZ3X is a two-row SUV that also carries the hammerhead-style lighting at the front (with the main headlamps positioned lower down), although the rear is a simpler full-width light bar.

Like its sedan stage partner, most vehicle functions are accessed via a central touchscreen, and there’s also a practical dual-tier centre console. Both the bZ3C and bZ3X feature large panoramic sunroofs as well.

At the time of writing, Toyota did not mention anything about powertrain specifications, but it did note that the latest advance driver assistance systems and smart cockpits will be part of the kit list.

Additionally, the carmaker also mentioned that both models are born out of its joint ventures with local Chinese automakers. In the case of the bZ3C, partners include BYD Toyota EV Technology, FAW Toyota Motor and Intelligent ElectroMobility R&D Centre by Toyota (IEM by Toyota).

Meanwhile, the bZ3X is jointly developed by Toyota, Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group), GAC Toyota Motor and IEM by Toyota. Both models are expected to go on sale in China this year.

