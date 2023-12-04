Toyota Sport Crossover Concept debuts in Europe – EV jointly developed with BYD; launch due in 2025

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / December 4 2023 12:49 pm

The Toyota Sport Crossover Concept has made its European debut during the carmaker’s recent Kenshiki forum in Brussels, Belgium. Serving to preview a new electric vehicle (EV) that will be launched in the region in 2025, the show car was originally presented at this year’s Auto Shanghai in April as the bZ Sport Crossover Concept alongside the bZ FlexSpace Concept.

With a fastback shape and sleek aero silhouette, the concept also boasts the Japanese carmaker’s hammerhead lighting signature at the front. Prominent creases and wheel arches are also part of the design, while the taillights in the rear mimic design of the front, joined by a ducktail spoiler.

Unlike the bZ concept that premiered in China, the Sport Crossover Concept shown in Europe is in an entirely different colour and lacks the roof-mounted LiDAR sensor as well as front fender garnish. No interior photos with this announcement but it should be similar to the Auto Shanghai concept, which has a minimalistic cabin featuring curved displays and a yoke-style steering wheel.

“It will provide an attractive proposition for first-time electric car customers and a stylish alternative to SUVs. It offers maximum comfort combined with the practicality of five doors, a large boot and generous rear leg room,” Toyota described the concept in its official release.

The Sport Crossover Concept was developed by BYD Toyota EV Technology (BTET), which is a joint venture between Toyota and BYD established in China. The production version will be one of six dedicated EVs that the Japanese carmaker plans to introduce in Europe by 2026, with another being the Urban SUV Concept.

GALLERY: Toyota bZ Sport Crossover Concept and bZ FlexSpace Concept at Auto Shanghai 2023

