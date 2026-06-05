Enjoy RM8k rebate, eight-year warranty and more with Kia TotalCare – book at KLIMS and stand to win prizes

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 5 2026 10:27 am

Being bold isn’t just about making a statement, as it also requires a strong sense of commitment to follow through. For Kia Sales Malaysia, that is the essence of Kia TotalCare, the company’s boldest ownership promise offered from June 1-22, 2026, in conjunction with this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS).

The premise is simple: when you book a Kia Sportage (any variant) or Kia Carnival (8-Seater or 7-Seater), you are entitled to rewards that further enrich your ownership experience. This is provided your booking is done by June 22 and registration of your new Kia is completed by August 31, 2026.

These rewards include an eight-year warranty and service package for ultimate peace of mind when behind the wheel. If that isn’t enough, Kia TotalCare also supports you with eight tyre changes – effectively two sets – as well as a RM8,000 cash rebate and complimentary first-year vehicle insurance coverage.

With Kia TotalCare, you’re getting exceptional value with your new Kia Sportage or Carnival. Should you place a booking at KLIMS 2026 between June 12-21, you’ll also stand a chance to win one of five Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 1TB smartphones or be in the running for one of three grand prizes that includes a pair of tickets plus accommodation to Seoul, South Korea worth an estimated RM10,000.

There’s certainly no better time to own a Kia than now. With Kia TotalCare rewards, a revitalised aftersales network, enhanced service standards and attractive prizes at KLIMS 2026, this is something you don’t want to miss.

Find out more about Kia TotalCare at Kia Sales Malaysia’s official website, Facebook or Instagram, and make your way to KLIMS 2026 to experience the brand first-hand. Don’t forget to check out the previously reported selection of new Kia electric vehicles (EVs) that will be presented at the show too.