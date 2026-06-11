The All-New Honda Prelude is coming to Malaysia – see the hybrid sports coupé at KLIMS 2026

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 11 2026 10:36 am

An iconic nameplate returns. The All-New Honda Prelude is set for its official Malaysian market debut, and the 2+2 coupé will be the leading light for Honda’s hybrid powertrain models in Malaysia, and this will be the first hybrid sports coupé to be offered by Honda Malaysia.

Electrified motoring need not be short on excitement, as the All-New Honda Prelude comes equipped with S+ Shift for added driver engagement through its drivetrain. Integrating Active Sound Control to simulate gear shifts of an eight-speed transmission unit, this utilises the shift hold function to aid driving precision by helping the vehicle respond more accurately to driver inputs.

Packing the manufacturer’s e:HEV powertrain, this combines petrol power from its 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle engine that makes 143 PS and 189 Nm with electric drive from a front e-motor producing 184 PS and 315 Nm, together combining to output 203 PS.

If its powertrain is potent, its chassis is at least as capable, as it employs chassis components from the acclaimed FL5 Honda Civic Type R. The All-New Prelude gets the track-honed hatchback’s dual-axis front suspension configuration and adaptive dampers, which works to minimise torque steer and therefore offer a more honed steering response. Outside, the All-New Prelude gets 19-inch alloy wheels with Brembo brake callipers.

Visit your nearest Honda authorised dealer now to find out more about the All-New Honda Prelude, or better still, head over to the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show 2026 (KLIMS 2026) to take a closer look at the latest hybrid sports coupé.

Check out the Honda Malaysia official website to find out more, as well as through Honda Malaysia social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, XHS, YouTube and TikTok.