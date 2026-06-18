GWM at KLIMS 2026 – from EVs to 4x4s, the complete mobility line-up showcases steady growth in Malaysia

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 18 2026 3:09 pm

Have you visited the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026? The show is at the halfway point now, and you should check it out if you haven’t already done so. If you’ve already walked the halls of MITEC, you’ll notice that GWM’s showcase isn’t centred around a single hero model.

You might notice that the Baoding-based carmaker has a complete line-up that’s very diverse. From HAVAL to TANK, ORA to WEY, there’s seemingly a product for everyone, as cliched as that might sound. Sleek and ‘cuddly’ EVs to muscular luxury off-roaders, they have it.

GWM is proud of its range that shows steady progress in the Malaysian market, through a complete line-up of proven products, real-world usability and clear product direction. It’s all very curated and considered, instead of merely ‘transporting’ the entire product range from China to Malaysia.

Here’s a summary of what you can expect to see at GWM’s KLIMS 2026 booth. The HAVAL H6 HEV is a handsome C-segment hybrid SUV that combines everyday reliability, efficiency and performance through its advanced HEV powertrain. With a driving range of up to 1,000 km on a single tank, it is built for both daily commutes and long-distance journeys, helping drivers enjoy fewer fuel stops and greater peace of mind on the road.

On the other hand, the WEY G9 Hi4 PHEV is a luxurious new energy MPV that’s oozing opulence, perfect for family and executive use.

GWM’s TANK series of tough SUVs need little introduction. The TANK 300 started the ball, or rather rock, rolling, before the TANK 500 came in with a classy blend of go-anywhere ability and luxurious comfort. These are premium rugged SUVs with genuine capability and off-road credibility, not just looks.

Making their Malaysian debuts at KLIMS 2026 are the ORA 5 HEV and HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV. The two models couldn’t look more different if they tried, but both have a 1.5-litre turbo engine and two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) combo.

The stylish ORA 5 HEV is a compact hybrid urban crossover capable of a 1,100 km range, while the boxy and macho HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV is a practical urban off-road plug-in hybrid SUV powered by Hi4 technology, capable of 150 km EV-only range in the CLTC cycle. Two hybrids, two different segments – make sure to check them out at KLIMS 2026.

Never one to chase short-term hype, GWM’s approach in Malaysia has been focused on building a well-rounded portfolio with clear roles, practical technologies and products tailored to different lifestyles and mobility needs.

Visit the GWM booth at KLIMS 2026 (Level 1, Hall 4) from now until 21 June to explore the full line-up, experience the final week of the thrilling TANK Obstacle Ride (12–14, 17, 19–21 June, 10AM–6PM), speak with GWM’s sales consultants and arrange a test drive to discover which model best suits your lifestyle.

Visitors can also enjoy KLIMS-exclusive promotions and on-site booking rewards throughout the show. Book now to enjoy GWM limited-edition merchandise, and stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes worth up to RM80,000 (terms and conditions apply).

KLIMS too far for you? Visit your nearest GWM showroom for info on models, test drives, booking information and promotional details – details here.