Pre-owned BMW and MINI cars under RM100k, only at Wheelcorp Premium Auto Setia Alam from June 19-21

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 18 2026 4:00 pm

Can you find a pre-owned BMW and MINI starting from RM100k? Yes, you can at Wheelcorp Premium Auto Setia Alam, which will play host to the Extended Used Car Fair from June 19-21, 2026. Here’s a taste of what you can expect at the event.

On offer are units of the BMW 218i Gran Coupe, which can be had from as low as RM98k. If BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) are more your taste, the BMW X1 can be had from RM80k, while the BMW X3 is from RM95k and the BMW X4 from RM96k. Need something even larger? Units of the BMW X5 are available from RM65k.

Should your budget be more than RM100k, newer pre-owned models are also offered, starting with the MINI Clubman that can be yours from just RM156k. Fully electric BMWs like the BMW i4 (from RM230k) and BMW i7 (from RM420k) are also part of the catalogue along with the newer BMW 218i Gran Coupe from RM178k.

The latest BMW models such as the BMW iX1 L and BMW X3 20i xDrive M Sport can also be found at Wheelcorp Premium Auto Setia Alam. With overtrade support up to RM70k, this weekend is the perfect time to upgrade if you’ve been waiting for your chance at a BMW.

Whether it is a pre-owned, fairly new or brand-new BMW or MINI, Wheelcorp Premium Auto Setia Alam will have something that appeals, so check out Wheelcorp Premium Auto’s website, Facebook or Instagram for further details and head on over this weekend from June 19-21, 2026.

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