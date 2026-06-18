Purchase Continental or General Tire branded tyres and refer a friend to earn up to RM80 rewards in total

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 18 2026 6:05 pm

Purchasing the right tyres for your car is crucial for a safe and comfortable driving experience. Getting your friend to make this equally important decision and being rewarded together makes it sweeter, and that’s exactly what you get with Continental Tyre Malaysia’s TCP Referral campaign.

From now until August 15 this year, you and your friend can receive Touch ‘n Go eWallet rewards of up to RM40 each when purchasing Continental or General Tire branded tyres. Here’s how it works.

After you purchase a minimum of two eligible Continental or General Tire branded tyres – 15-inch sizes and above – and register them for the Total Confidence Plan (TCP) road hazard warranty via the Conti TCP app, you will be provided a referral code.

When your friend uses the code to purchase two eligible tyres and also registers them for TCP, both of you will each receive a RM20 TnG eWallet reward. Should your friend use the code to buy four eligible tyres, the reward amount increases to RM40. With both of you buying four eligible tyres each, that’s RM80 in total rewards!

With TCP, you get 12 months of coverage against unexpected road damages as well as a tyre lifetime manufacturing warranty, the latter providing coverage against manufacturing defects throughout the tyre’s operational lifespan.

The TCP Referral campaign runs from now until August 15, 2026 for both Continental and General Tire, so if you’ve been meaning to change the tyres on your car, do so with Continental or General Tire and get your friend and yourself rewarded in the process.

*Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.