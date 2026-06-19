Explore AMARON at KLIMS 2026 – get a free battery health check, see the range of products and services

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 19 2026 3:07 pm

Battery health is crucial to the steady, reliable operation of an automobile, and as battery failure continues to be among the leading causes of vehicle breakdowns, preventive care and precautions are paramount in ensuring worry-free operation, which is where a trusted brand comes into play.

Enter AMARON, which is at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026) that is taking place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) this weekend, until June 21, 2026. This event is where you’ll find AMARON on location with its wide range of battery products to suit a variety of motor vehicles.

Of course, you may be curious about the health of the battery that is presently installed in your vehicle. To this end, AMARON which is at KLIMS 2026 at Hall 1, Level 1, is offering visitors to its booth a complimentary health check throughout the duration of the show; head to the booth to find out more.

The complimentary health check is a quick, no-obligation service that will offer vehicle drivers valuable insight into the condition of their vehicle’s battery – regardless of the brand of battery currently in use. This surely is a practical, worthwhile reason to visit to booth to explore the aftermarket services zone, and engage with the team at AMARON.

Of course, the AMARON product line is showcased at KLIMS 2026. Visitors to the booth may explore the brand’s extensive portfolio with guidance from the brand’s technical experts, and no matter your vehicles’ application, be it daily commuting, commercial duties, or high-performance driving, the AMARON team will be on hand to identify the product best suited to your needs.

AMARON batteries are engineered to operate in the rigours of the Malaysian driving environment, being designed for high heat tolerance, superior vibration resistance and to offer a dependable reserve capacity. Factory-charged and ready for installation from the get-go, AMARON batteries offer a convenient, reliable solution for motorists seeking both long-term performance and peace of mind.

This peace of mind can be enjoyed beyond just the point of purchase, as AMARON customers can connect with AMARON Care Centres and authorised service centres throughout Peninsular Malaysia for warranty support, battery assistance and after-sales service.

As KLIMS 2026 comes to its conclusion this weekend, be sure to head to the AMARON booth at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Hall 1, Level 1, and learn more about all that’s offered by AMARON. Find out more here about AMARON in Malaysia, for batteries that Last Long, Really Long.