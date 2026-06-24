Lotus Private Sale this June 27 and 28 – exclusive event-only pricing on pre-owned Eletre and Emeya

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 24 2026 12:52 pm

If you’ve been eyeing a pre-loved Lotus, this is something you won’t want to miss. An event that offers an unprecedented entry point into the world of Lotus. That’s right. For two days only, this Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28, Lotus Cars Malaysia is unlocking exclusive, weekend-only pricing on a premium selection of highly specified, pre-registered cars.

Happening concurrently at both the Glenmarie and Pavillion Damansara Heights showrooms, this is a rare opportunity to own a revolutionary electric hyper-vehicle, either the Eletre Hyper-SUV or the Emeya Hyper-GT, at an affordable, unmatched value. The line-up features models in a striking variety of finishes, including classic yellow, black, and white, alongside a spectacular, custom Purple Berries wrap executed by Motorsport Playground.

Additionally, driving purists can secure an example of the latest internal combustion icon from the brand, the Lotus Emira Turbo. Finished in a beautiful Seneca Blue, it’s also available for purchase during this private sale. While the Emira itself is currently stationed in Langkawi and not on display, consultants are fully equipped on-site to handle bookings and provide exclusive details.

Along with the demo car clearance, the coming weekend is also a prime opportunity to explore the Model Year 2027 (MY27) lineup, with Lotus Cars Malaysia having immediate ready stock of these latest vehicles available. Engineered with updated, localised specifications uniquely tailored for the Malaysian market, the MY27 models offer the ultimate modern Lotus technology and refinement. Available at a highly valuable and competitive price point, this inventory allows buyers to drive away in the latest specification immediately.

This private sale event is designed to be a complete immersion into the premium Lotus lifestyle. Guests will get a true taste of the Lotus experience the moment they walk in, with curated fresh refreshments and premium coffee served throughout the day in a relaxed, exclusive showroom atmosphere.

Also, because a Lotus is truly understood from behind the wheel, dynamic test drives are fully available all weekend, allowing serious buyers to experience the breathtaking power, handling, and refinement of these hyper-EVs firsthand. Experience Lotus ownership with prices starting from RM370,000 this June 27 and 28 at Lotus Cars Kuala Lumpur and.Lotus Cars Pavilion Damansara Heights. You can register your interest for the event here or contact +6012-2388407 for sales appointments.

Lotus Cars Kuala Lumpur

24, Jalan Juruhebah U1/50, Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Lotus Cars Pavilion Damansara Heights

Level 2, Lot 2.59.00, Pavillion Damansara Heights