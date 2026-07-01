Porsche takes over Pavilion Bukit Jalil – experience the enhanced 2026 Cayenne and more this July 1 to 5!

Do you live, work or spend time in Bukit Jalil? Well, you are in luck, because Porsche is taking over the Centre Court of Pavilion Bukit Jalil this week, July 1 to 5. Get up close and personal with your dream Porsche with SUVs, all-electric models and even two-door sports cars on display at the roadshow.

Among the cars on display will be the enhanced 2026 Porsche Cayenne, available as the practical yet dynamic SUV model and the sporty Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupé with exhilarating electrically-assisted performance. Both now come standard with 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels for an even sharper look, as well as ten years of Porsche Connect online services, up from two years previously. The Cayenne is also now available in a bold new colour, Arctic Grey.

Those looking for a more attainable entry into Porsche ownership can opt for Porsche Approved pre-owned vehicles. The team of Porsche experts present will be able to walk you through your available options. You will also be able to purchase new threads to match the ride with a selection of Porsche Lifestyle merchandise on offer, now with up to 30% off selected items.

Motoring enthusiasts will also have something to look forward to this weekend. Immerse yourself in the action from Bangsaen, Thailand as Round 7 and 8 of the 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia will be broadcast live, right at the showcase. Cheer on Team Porsche Malaysia next to the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, decked out in the exact blue, orange and white livery raced by the team and driver Naquib Azlan.

Speaking of Naquib, the 26-year-old racer had his start in sim racing, winning the 2025 Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Malaysia in the Driven Dreamers category. Now, you will be be able to watch the next budding talent battle it out in the competition that he conquered last year, with Pavilion Bukit Jalil hosting the final qualifying round for the 2026 edition. The top ten racers of each category will vie for a spot in the final races, happening at the next Porsche Carrera Cup Asia round in Sepang.

So, whether you are looking for a new Porsche, a Porsche Approved pre-owned car, or simply a place to satisfy your fascination of all things Porsche, head over to Pavilion Bukit Jalil this July 1 to 5 from 10 am to 10 pm. For more information, visit the official Porsche Malaysia website.