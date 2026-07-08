Enjoy rebates up to RM50,500 on new Volvos at the Swedish Auto Close Door Special Deals – July 10-12

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 8 2026 3:47 pm

The most exclusive offers await you at Swedish Auto’s Close Door Special Deals, which takes place over three days from July 10-12, 2026 at Volvo Ara Damansara.

With classy Scandinavian design, efficient powertrains, innovative technologies and comprehensive safety, Volvo cars provide a unique driving experience that isn’t easily replicated. If you fancy owning one with savings of up to RM50,500, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

On offer is the latest XC60, a core model in Volvo’s line-up that fits the requirements of most families with its manageable size and practical interior. Refreshed for 2026, the XC60 can be yours with rebates of up to RM18,000. Should you need something larger, the XC90 provides three-row seating and comes with rebates of up to RM50,500.

For those who want to make the transition to an electric vehicle (EV), the Volvo line-up isn’t short of models to suit your lifestyle. The ES90 combines a sedan and SUV to deliver a luxurious form of transport that you can take home with a rebate of up to RM20,000 as well as a complimentary wallbox.

The EC40, a coupe-styled electric SUV, is also being offered with rebates of up to RM30,000 if you’re looking for something that makes city navigating effortless while also being spacious enough for company or shopping.

Need something even smaller? Look no further than the EX30, which is packaged intelligently to fulfil or even exceed what you think a compact SUV is capable of. Yours with rebates of up to RM30,888. Even greater savings can be had if you opt for certified demo units, which are available at over RM100,000 off.

As World Cup fever is in full swing, Swedish Auto will also be hosting a live screening of the quarter final game between Argentina and Switzerland on Sunday (July 12), so come on by to soak in the atmosphere wide likeminded football fans.

Swedish Auto’s Close Door Special Deals is where you want to be to find your dream Volvo while also enjoying the World Cup, so head on over to Swedish Auto’s official Facebook or Instagram for more details. Bring your loved ones, wear the colours and be ready for an electrifying experience.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Loading 100 photos…

Loading 140 photos…

Loading 80 photos…

Loading 32 photos…