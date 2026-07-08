Own a new or pre-owned Mercedes-Benz at the Star Bonanza by Hap Seng Star Setia Alam, July 11 to 12

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 8 2026 5:34 pm

There are few rivals to the three-pointed star for automotive prestige and luxury, and Mercedes-Benz is undoubtedly an aspirational brand, for a wide selection of segments thanks to its generous product range.

Those aspirations stand to be more attainable this weekend with the Star Bonanza, which takes place at Hap Seng Star Setia Alam from July 11 to 12, from 10am to 5pm. Admission is free of charge.

A wide selection of certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles will be available for you to choose from; these include the A 200, A 250, C 200, C 350 e, C 43, E 200, E 350 e, GLA 200, GLA 250, GLA 35, GLB 200, GLB 250, GLC 350 e, GLC 43, GLE 450, EQS 500, and the EQS 580.

This will be your chance to browse from the selection and find the right Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-AMG vehicle for you, and you can own one from RM140,000*. Choosing from the range of readily available vehicles means immediate availability a quicker path to ownership, while Agility+ financing makes ownership of your brand-new Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-AMG even more accessible, from RM1,988 a month.

The Star Bonanza by Hap Seng Star Setia Alam will offer opportunities for test drives, light refreshments including coffee, a display of merchandise that you can purchase from, and family-friendly activities including football games and a DIY activity corner.

Throughout the two-day event, visitors can take advantage of exclusive offers including attractive MyMercedesRewards and AgilityRewards on purchases of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, attractive financing packages, along with limited-time exclusive rewards.

Certainly, you’ll get to try before you buy; test drives are offered for a selection of models from the latest Mercedes-Benz line-up, including ICE-powered, PHEV, fully electric EQ and high-performance AMG models.

These include premium merchandise upon completion of a test drive, exclusive booking rewards for the first 50 bookings of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, booking rewards for selected vehicles, as well as a lucky draw with the bookings of selected vehicles; here, you stand to win a travel voucher worth RM10,000.

There’s more. In partnership with The Living Centre, visitors to the Star Bonanza can also take part in the Microcirculation Test, a quick wellness assessment designed to provide insights into one’s overall circulatory health. Visitors to the event will also receive a free health screening voucher, redeemable for a health screening package at The Living Centre for consultation and awareness on proactive health management.

This weekend, the Star Bonanza will be your chance to take up ownership of a new or certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-AMG vehicle, so be sure to head to Hap Seng Star Setia Alam, July 11 and 12, from 10am to 5pm. Admission is free of charge.

For more information, call 03-3362 1068, or visit the Hap Seng Star Setia Alam website, Facebook page and Instagram account to find out more.

*Applicable to Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned and selected models.

*terms and conditions apply.