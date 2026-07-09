Buy VARTA batteries and enjoy German tech trusted by top OEMs, plus win Apple products in lucky draw!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 9 2026 1:34 pm

What’s better than a win? Double win, of course! Choosing VARTA batteries for your car is already a win, as this German company makes some of the best automotive batteries in the market. And if you purchase a Varta battery from now till September 30, you could walk away with Apple products!

Yes, VARTA is giving away iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch and other Apple products in a lucky draw, and 30 prizes will be given away every month. All you need to do is purchase any VARTA battery, submit your details here and you’ll be automatically entered into the lucky draw.

This lucky draw is valid nationwide for purchases made at any store that sells VARTA batteries, and winners will be announced on the VARTA Malaysia Facebook page.

VARTA batteries need little introduction if you know your Continental cars. This German premium automotive battery brand with over 130 years of heritage has long been the OEM choice for brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche. VARTA batteries are also fully compatible with national cars and Japanese brands.

Designed and manufactured with advanced German engineering, VARTA batteries feature the patented PowerFrame Grid Technology, which delivers more reliable starting power, faster recharging and superior corrosion resistance for extended battery life. Trusted by millions worldwide, VARTA batteries provide consistent, dependable performance and peace of mind on the road, whatever car you drive. Be a double winner now! Details here.