Enjoy exceptional BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad deals at Auto Bavaria Julyfest, happening this July 10-12

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 10 2026 12:02 pm

If you’re shopping for a new BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad, the Auto Bavaria Julyfest is undoubtedly the best time for you to secure your dream ride. The special mid-year sales campaign, which runs this July 10 to 12, is offering plenty of amazing deals on a wide variety of models from both brands, and you’ll find them at Auto Bavaria outlets across the peninsular (Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara, Penang, Johor Bahru and Tebrau).

Great offers are available on a variety of BMW models, ranging from the BMW 3 Series to the brand’s standout SAVs. Take your pick from the sporty BMW iX1 eDrive20L or larger BMW X3 30 xDrive. Either way, both models deliver exceptional value, dynamic performance and plenty of stylish refinement. If you’re looking at a sedan, the BMW 530i is a choice pick.

Whichever BMW model you choose, you can be assured of attractive prices for them. On top of this, enjoy special cash rebates and interest rates from as low as 1.68% (for selected models) with BMW Financial Services. Purchase a BMW vehicle and you’ll also be in the running for a lucky draw, with a BMW F 450 GS motorcycle up for grabs.

On the MINI front, you’ll have plenty of choices to pick from. There’s the MINI Cooper SE 3-Door EV as well as the MINI Paul Smith Edition, in Statement Grey, or if you prefer something a bit larger, the MINI Aceman or the Auto Bavaria limited-edition MINI Countryman S Shadowline. Want sportier? Then the GP-inspired MINI JCW range is surely it.

To sweeten the deal, there are special cash rebates and interest rates from as low as 0.88% (for selected models) with BMW Financial Services. There are also gifts on offer when you purchase a new MINI, including a complimentary Sony headphones worth RM1,999 and car stickers. Purchase a MINI vehicle and you’ll also be in the running for the lucky draw with the BMW F 450 GS motorcycle as the prize.

If you’re into BMW Motorrad motocycles, there are a host of models available, all at great prices. Choose from the R 1300 GS Trophy, R 1300 RT Triple Black, ⁠C 400 GT Blue Ridge Mountain or ⁠S 1000 RR M Package. Enjoy exclusive benefits on the R 1300 GS and hassle-free financing on all models. Purchase a BMW Motorrad and you’ll also be in the running for the BMW F 450 GS motorcycle in the lucky draw.

Also, since the World Cup is running right now, join the football fever by taking part in a play and win contest, featuring attractive prizes! So, head on over to Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara, Penang, Johor Bahru or Tebrau for the Auto Bavaria Julyfest event this July 10 to 12 (from 9am to 6pm), and drive home in the BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad you desire. For more information, visit the official Auto Bavaria website or its Facebook and Instagram pages.

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