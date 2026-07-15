Experience Mercedes-Benz Welcome Care – basic service packages fr RM888, additional service benefits

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 15 2026 3:43 pm

Own a Mercedes-Benz but have never serviced it at an authorised Mercedes-Benz service centre before? The Mercedes-Benz Welcome Care campaign gives you every reason to experience the confidence and peace of mind that come with servicing your vehicle through the authorised Mercedes-Benz service network.

Designed to make your first authorised service experience a rewarding one, the campaign includes basic lubricant service packages from RM888, rebate of up to 30% on selected replacement parts and labour services, a complimentary vehicle health check performed by certified technicians, and a complimentary car wash.

Your Mercedes-Benz is crafted with over 140 years of engineering excellence, innovation and craftsmanship. Every detail is designed to deliver the performance, safety and driving experience you expect. To keep it performing at its best, entrust it to the experts who know it best.

At an authorised Mercedes-Benz service centre, your vehicle receives the highest standard of care. Mercedes-Benz Certified Technicians are trained to the brand’s exacting standards and equipped with Mercedes-Benz Genuine Parts and specialised diagnostic tools to help maintain your vehicle’s performance, safety and long-term value.

Available for a limited time*, don’t miss the opportunity to begin your Mercedes-Benz Welcome Care journey today. Book a service appointment here.

*Terms and conditions apply.